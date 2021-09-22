Pathophysiology And Pathology
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is common among hospitalized patients with Coronavirus Infectious Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the occurrence of AKI ranging from 0.5% to 80%. The variability in the occurrence of AKI has been attributed to the difference in geographic locations, race/ethnicity, and severity of illness. AKI among hospitalized patients is associated with increased length of stay and in-hospital deaths. Even patients with AKI who survive to hospital discharge are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease or end-stage kidney disease. An improved knowledge of the pathophysiology of AKI in COVID-19 is crucial to mitigate and manage AKI and to improve the survival of patients who developed AKI during COVID-19. The goal of this article is to provide our current understanding of the etiology and the pathophysiology of AKI in the setting of COVID-19.www.physiciansweekly.com
