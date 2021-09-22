CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Preeclampsia For The Nephrologist

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

Preeclampsia is a multisystem progressive disorder of pregnancy that can be potentially catastrophic for the mother and the fetus. It involves complex perturbations of the kidney and systemic physiology, along with long-term effects on vascular and kidney health. Thus, the nephrologist plays a key role in the peripartum and long-term management of preeclampsia. Recent translational research has improved our understanding of its pathophysiology, and there is hope for novel therapies. In this review, we discuss the evolution of diagnostic criteria and dilemmas in the diagnosis of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy. We summarize the advances in the pathogenesis and prediction of preeclampsia. We describe the management and prevention of preeclampsia focusing specially on the forthcoming strategies from the nephrologist’s perspective. We address the evidence regarding long-term outcomes for the mother and the child. We end with exploring areas warranting future research.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Lemoyne Promise Walk, raising awareness for preeclampsia

Lemoyne, Pa — Some Families and pregnancy advocates walked today at the Lemoyne Promise walk to raise awareness for Preeclampsia Sunday afternoon at Negley Park. The walk offered fellowship, resources, and family fun activities. Preeclampsia is a high blood pressure disorder developed during pregnancy or shortly after birth. The disorder...
LEMOYNE, PA
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection increases risk for preeclampsia

A newly published study found that women who contract COVID-19 during pregnancy are at significantly higher risk of developing pre-eclampsia, the leading cause of maternal and infant death worldwide. In "SARS-COV-2 infection during pregnancy and risk of preeclampsia: a systematic review and meta-analysis" published in the American Journal of Obstetrics...
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Women With Preterm Preeclampsia

THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Metformin seems to prolong gestation among women with preterm preeclampsia, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in The BMJ. Catherine A. Cluver, M.D., Ph.D., from Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, and colleagues randomly assigned 180 women with preterm preeclampsia...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Translational Research#Pathophysiology#Pathogenesis
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
Smart Life Tips

Bad breath smells indicates your kidneys failure

Bad breath can be the source of shame and frustration, which coincides with every exhalation. And while most of the time this unfortunate symptom can be treated with improved oral hygiene, including brushing, dental floss, and the acquisition of regular detergents, sometimes the cause is completely related to your dental habits. A new study found that in some rare cases a particular brand of bad breath could indicate a serious kidney condition.
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Freethink

Antiviral reduces COVID-19 hospitalizations by 87%

The antiviral drug remdesivir, approved to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, can also prevent people from ending up in the hospital at all, if given early, according to a new randomized trial. The problem is that the drug still has to be given as an IV infusion, which is hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Parents of Hospitalized Children Want to Understand Costs

FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Most parents want to discuss the costs of their child’s acute hospitalization, but few do, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Hannah K. Bassett, M.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues explored...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy