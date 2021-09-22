Preeclampsia For The Nephrologist
Preeclampsia is a multisystem progressive disorder of pregnancy that can be potentially catastrophic for the mother and the fetus. It involves complex perturbations of the kidney and systemic physiology, along with long-term effects on vascular and kidney health. Thus, the nephrologist plays a key role in the peripartum and long-term management of preeclampsia. Recent translational research has improved our understanding of its pathophysiology, and there is hope for novel therapies. In this review, we discuss the evolution of diagnostic criteria and dilemmas in the diagnosis of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy. We summarize the advances in the pathogenesis and prediction of preeclampsia. We describe the management and prevention of preeclampsia focusing specially on the forthcoming strategies from the nephrologist’s perspective. We address the evidence regarding long-term outcomes for the mother and the child. We end with exploring areas warranting future research.www.physiciansweekly.com
