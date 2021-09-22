Hypertensive Disorders
This study clearly depicts that Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are increasing in incidence and are major causes of maternal morbidity and mortality both in the United States and worldwide. An understanding of these diseases is essential for the practicing nephrologist, as preexisting kidney disease is an important risk factor. In addition, the development of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy has important implications for long-term risk of kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. The definition and diagnostic criteria has changed in recent years as our understanding of the disease entity has progressed. Currently, proteinuria is no longer a necessary diagnostic feature of preeclampsia. Preeclampsia and gestational hypertension may develop through multiple different mechanisms. Current research suggests contributions of both placental factors and maternal factors contribute to the disease and represent different phenotypic presentations of preeclampsia.www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0