Women's Health

Hypertensive Disorders

 6 days ago

This study clearly depicts that Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are increasing in incidence and are major causes of maternal morbidity and mortality both in the United States and worldwide. An understanding of these diseases is essential for the practicing nephrologist, as preexisting kidney disease is an important risk factor. In addition, the development of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy has important implications for long-term risk of kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. The definition and diagnostic criteria has changed in recent years as our understanding of the disease entity has progressed. Currently, proteinuria is no longer a necessary diagnostic feature of preeclampsia. Preeclampsia and gestational hypertension may develop through multiple different mechanisms. Current research suggests contributions of both placental factors and maternal factors contribute to the disease and represent different phenotypic presentations of preeclampsia.

MedicalXpress

Risk for incident heart failure up with prepregnancy hypertension

(HealthDay)—Women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP), with or without prepregnancy hypertension, have an increased risk for incident heart failure, according to a study published in the Sept. 7 issue of the Journal of the American Heart Association. Angela M. Malek, Ph.D., from the Medical University of South Carolina in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
momjunction.com

Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension Of The Newborn (PPHN): Causes And Treatment

Persistent pulmonary hypertension in the newborn(PPHN) happens when their blood continues to circulate in the same manner as it did while they were in the mother’s womb. In babies with PPHN, the blood circulation does not adapt to breathing outside the womb (1). As a result, too much blood bypasses the baby’s lungs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Gestational Hypertension#Kidney Disease#Cardiovascular Disease
tctmd.com

AHA Stresses Benefit of Meds, Surgery for Obesity-Related Hypertension

When lifestyle modifications, diet, and exercise fail, weight-loss medications and surgeries can be effective in preventing and treating obesity-related hypertension, say experts in a new American Heart Association (AHA) scientific statement. “Obviously diet and exercise are really the cornerstones; the statement was not intended to say that medications or surgeries...
FITNESS
pharmacytimes.com

Older Women and Younger Men Are More Likely to Have Uncontrolled Hypertension

Study results presented at an American Heart Association conference show that 34% of individuals have high blood pressure. Women aged 70 years and older and men aged 20 through 49 years are more likely to have uncontrolled high blood pressure (HBP), despite taking medications, results of a new study presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2021 show.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

This Vegetable Helps Reduce Blood Pressure In Hypertensive Individuals

High blood pressure, labeled as a silent killer due to its destructive nature that most of the time goes undetected, can also significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and must be managed swiftly. Here’s one vegetable that can lower blood pressure and help against other related diseases. Beetroot, which...
HEALTH
healio.com

Poorer outcomes in patients with pulmonary hypertension in COPD

Patients with pulmonary hypertension in COPD had worse clinical status and poorer outcomes compared with those with idiopathic pulmonary artery hypertension, according to findings published in Chest. “The clinical importance of pulmonary hypertension associated with COPD has been documented in several studies that demonstrated the independent prognostic role of pulmonary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mobihealthnews.com

CureApp's DTx app for hypertension found to reduce heart disease, stroke risks

A landmark clinical trial has found that a new digital therapeutic app for hypertension is effective in reducing the risks of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. Japanese medical technology startup CureApp collaborated with Jichi Medical University in the Tochigi Prefecture to conduct the third phase of the said clinical trial, which marks the world's first trial of a therapeutic app for hypertension. Findings were published in the European Heart Journal and presented to the European Society of Cardiology Congress last month.
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

Brain insult from hypertension discovered in middle-aged adults

Hypertension that leads to vascular dementia in older adults begins to impact the brain by middle age, reports a large new Northwestern Medicine study published in PNAS, the first to show the process begins so early. But in some middle-aged individuals with this damage, their brains reorganize to bypass the damage and enhance communication between brain cells, the study also found. And these people did better on tasks related to cognitive function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
heart.org

Weight-Loss Strategies for Prevention and Treatment of Hypertension

Hypertension (HTN) is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and renal diseases in the United States and around the world. Obesity contributes to much of the risk for primary hypertension through several mechanisms such as neurohormonal activation, inflammation, and kidney dysfunction. In this context, effective pharmacotherapeutic and procedural strategies including...
FITNESS
Medscape News

New AHA Guidance on Managing Obesity-Related Hypertension

Whereas previous scientific statements from the American Heart Association (AHA) have addressed how diet, physical activity, and weight control can help prevent and manage hypertension, a new AHA statement focuses on obesity-related hypertension. The document, which was published online September 20 in Hypertension, also identifies knowledge gaps and suggests future...
WEIGHT LOSS
Washington Post

Big Number: Over 1.2 billion people around the world suffer from hypertension

Worldwide, more than 1.2 billion people were living with high blood pressure (hypertension) as of 2019, a number that has doubled in the past 30 years, according to a large international study published in the journal the Lancet. Based on data from 1,201 studies involving 104 million people in 184 countries, the researchers projected that 652 million men and 626 million women have hypertension. Nearly half of them are unaware of their condition, and more than half are not being treated. Although treatment and control of hypertension has improved in many countries, including the United States, about 45 percent of U.S. adults have hypertension or are taking medication to control it, and only 1 in 4 adults with hypertension has the condition under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hypertension is considered a “silent killer.” Though it rarely has symptoms, the condition can cause serious, even life-threatening health issues. These include heart attack, stroke, heart failure and kidney failure. Your blood pressure — designated by two numbers — represents the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. The first number (called the systolic pressure) indicates the pressure exerted when the heart beats, pumping blood from the heart into the arteries. The second number (called the diastolic pressure) indicates the pressure when the heart is at rest between beats. A reading for normal blood pressure would have a first number of less than 120 and a second number of less than 80. High blood pressure is considered to be a reading of 140 or higher followed by 90 or higher. Treating high blood pressure usually begins with lifestyle changes, such as healthier eating, more exercise and losing weight. But medication may be prescribed if lifestyle changes do not get your blood pressure under control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION

