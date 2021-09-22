Dear Penny: How Do I Stop an Eviction When My Landlord Is My Mom?

Dear Penny,

Not wanting to freeload, I suggested that my mom charge me rent. She seemed surprised, and said she'd get back to me on that.

Sometime later, she appeared in a rather formal outfit, and said she was now my landlady. She spelled out my rental rate and terms; it was higher than I had planned on, but she conveyed such an air of authority that I didn't argue. Later, when she was back to her normal self, I told her the rate was too high. She stepped out and returned as the “landlady,” and asked what the problem was.

I explained that the rate was more than I could afford. She told me I could either pay it or find somewhere else to live. I decided to forget about rent and hope my mom would also. However, I have now received notices of late rent and eviction.

Not caring to interact with her alter-ego, I haven't tried to talk with my mom about this. She is normally loving and supportive, but I'm afraid she will transform into the “landlady” and kick me out, or possibly sue me for the rent and late fees I already owe.

Should I pass my mom a note explaining that I love her but I don't like her alter-ego. I’d tell her that I can't afford the rate she is trying to charge me, I would have trouble finding another place to live, and I regret ever mentioning rent. Anything else I should include?

-Rent Regrets