$10 OFF To Celebrate Oktoberfest with Jazzville
Visit the Eventbrite link for the show and enter the promo code cheers during checkout to receive $10 off each ticket. Jazzville celebrates Oktoberfest in style and fun! As soon as Festmeister Hans shows up, you know OKTOBERFEST is in full swing. Gemuetlichkeit! Song! Dance! And a ridiculous sense of humor! Plus yodel star Katrin Jakob! Much more than your average polka band, this group plays polkas, waltzes, dixieland, pop, swing and country/western favorites. They bring an exciting sense of youth to an older tradition of music. This is going to be wúnderbar!visitpalmsprings.com
Comments / 0