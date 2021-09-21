CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

$10 OFF To Celebrate Oktoberfest with Jazzville

visitpalmsprings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit the Eventbrite link for the show and enter the promo code cheers during checkout to receive $10 off each ticket. Jazzville celebrates Oktoberfest in style and fun! As soon as Festmeister Hans shows up, you know OKTOBERFEST is in full swing. Gemuetlichkeit! Song! Dance! And a ridiculous sense of humor! Plus yodel star Katrin Jakob! Much more than your average polka band, this group plays polkas, waltzes, dixieland, pop, swing and country/western favorites. They bring an exciting sense of youth to an older tradition of music. This is going to be wúnderbar!

visitpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off with the Running of the Wieners

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out you lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back. Since Munich is not hosting its Oktoberfest in 2021, organizers say Cincinnati's celebration will take the title of the world's largest. Not every wiener is a winner in the Running of the Wieners but every winner...
CINCINNATI, OH
riverheadlocal

Riverhead to hold Oktoberfest celebration Saturday along the Peconic riverfront

Riverhead will hold its very first Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. along the Peconic riverfront and in Grangebel Park. The event, organized by the East End Tourism Alliance and the Business Improvement District, will feature local beer and wine tastings, some traditional Oktoberfest foods, live music and contests. At dusk, the Reflextions: Art in the Park exhibit in Grangebel Park will be lit up, and will feature live music from the band Who Are Those Guys, until 10 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland’s 1st Oktoberfest Kicks-Off Tomorrow!

Loveland, Ohio – The excitement all across Loveland is building as the Downtown area kicks off the city’s first Oktoberfest tomorrow at 4 PM brought to you by The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance, Warsteiner, CancerFree Kids, and many more!. On Friday, September 24th from 4 PM-10 PM, and Saturday,...
LOVELAND, OH
WDTN

The 50th Anniversary of Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest is being celebrated this weekend at the Dayton Art Museum. The popular festival and fundraiser returns to the museum for the community to enjoy. The festival comes with changes this year to festival schedule and format to keep festival goers safe....
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Dance
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Haircuts for Older Women with a Zest for Life

Trendy, edgy haircuts for older women are modern cuts made to produce a timeless glow. It utilizes a rougher method of cutting to create striking layers and ends. These sharp cuts blend in, softening any harsh facial lines. Dani Tygr, a master stylist from Beverly Hills, CA, shares her thoughts...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lil Nas X Oozes Little Richard and Rick James Style in Stunning VMAs Red Carpet Attire

The red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards always features showstopping ensembles and the 2021 VMAs proved to be no different. The annual award ceremony was held this year on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York. The biggest names in music walked the red carpet and delivered some much talked about fashions. Lil' Nas X is a standout this time around.
CELEBRITIES
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
CBS New York

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Wins Big As Broadway Celebrates The 74th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrating the best of Broadway at the 74th Annual Tony Awards, the stars reunited Sunday after the pandemic shut down Broadway for 18 months. Broadway’s long delayed big night finally arrived. Nominees and special guest performers were all dressed up, feet finally back on the red carpet, feeling over the moon that live performance is back. “The fellowship of the community is what I’m looking forward to most. There are performers in there who I’m in awe of, who do things that I can’t do,” actor and Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “What matters is that, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tom Hiddleston Brings Classic Style to the Red Carpet in Navy Suit & Black Loafers at Tony Awards

Tom Hiddleston stepped out in dapper style for the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. The “Loki” actor, who’s nominated for a Tony trophy for his leading role in “Betrayal,” hit the red carpet in a sharp navy suit. The slim-fitting set featured curved lapels, as well as pleated trousers. Hiddleston’s look was paired with a white tuxedo shirt with black buttons, as well as a white pocket square and navy silk bowtie. When it came to footwear, Hiddleston opted for a classic pair of black leather lace-up oxfords. His shoes created a neutral base that only added to his look’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairport Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 12th annual Fairport Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday, Sept. 23, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 25. The festival will take place at the Fairport Junction Festival Site on Liftbridge Lane East in Fairport. The event is not only to celebrate German-American culture but to raise funds...
FAIRPORT, NY
Only In Southern California

Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

Family run Julian Pie Company has been churning out delicious pies for decades. You may have to trek out to the middle of nowhere to visit their store at 21976 Highway 79 in Santa Ysabel, but it’s worth every mile. Julian Pie Company was named by Food Network as one of the best things to […] The post Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA YSABEL, CA
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
visitpalmsprings.com

Midweek Break!

Stay 2 consecutive nights – Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and/or Wednesday nights and receive 18% off your stay. *Offer based on room availability. *Excludes Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Does not include dog fees. We encourage dog owners to call ahead to confirm room availability prior to making a booking. Apologies...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy