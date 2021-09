MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam remains a powerful, dangerous Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 130 mph. Sam was centered well offshore from land Monday morning, located about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands moving NW at 8 mph. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, the next few days and hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate it later Monday. Sam is considered a small storm, with hurricane-force winds extending outward 30 miles from its center. Sam is expected to stay to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles and away from the Caribbean...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO