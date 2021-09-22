CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETF Tax Breaks Biden Pledge: Fund Trade Group

 6 days ago

A version of this story previously ran in Financial Advisor IQ's sister publication, Ignites. Removing ETFs’ tax-free treatment of in-kind redemptions would be costly for middle-class Americans and would break a core promise that President Joe Biden made on the campaign trail, the Investment Company Institute’s chief executive argued. The...

CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
financialadvisoriq.com

Wash Trading Duo Allegedly Inspired by Robinhood CEO

A pair of traders charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with earning more than $1 million from the practice of wash trading, or trading with yourself, were inadvertently inspired by Robinhood Markets chief executive officer Vlad Tenev, according to news reports. On Monday, the SEC charged Suyun Gu and...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Ron Wyden
AFP

US may exhaust funds by Oct 18 unless debt limit raised: Yellen

The US Treasury is likely to exhaust measures to keep funding the government on October 18, and will run out of cash unless Congress raises the federal borrowing cap, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who also is testifying at the hearing, also has warned of dire consequences, as have a series of former Treasury secretaries and business groups.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Yellen: Oct. 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling Congress that the Treasury Department will likely exhaust all of its “extraordinary measures” to avoid an unprecedented default on the government's obligations by Oct. 18.Yellen warned Congress three weeks ago that the Treasury would run out of maneuvering room by mid-October. In a Tuesday letter, she said economists were able to issue a specific date based on the amount of revenue the U.S. had received in September from corporate and private quarterly tax payments.Yellen’s letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.“We now expect that Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by Oct. 18," Yellen said. “At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly.”Yellen said it was uncertain whether Treasury could meet all of the nation's commitments after that date.
U.S. POLITICS
Financial Times

Fed official warns of ‘extreme’ market reaction unless debt ceiling raised

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US politics & policy news. Two top Federal Reserve officials on Monday warned that failing to raise the US debt ceiling would have catastrophic consequences as Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill to increase the borrowing limit and stave off a government shutdown.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US debt crisis looms with solution elusive in deeply divided Washington

Lawmakers scrambled Tuesday to break a deadlock on Capitol Hill over the prospect of a first-ever US debt default that would plunge the economy into a death spiral, alarming investors as the cliff edge draws closer. The government is likely to run out of cash on October 18, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned, unless Congress raises the federal borrowing cap. After that date, Treasury's funds "would be depleted quickly" and "it is uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation's commitments after that date," she said in a letter to congressional leaders. The impasse fueled a selloff on Wall Street, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 1.6 percent lower after Yellen warned of dire consequences including debt default if lawmakers fail to act quickly.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials who came under scrutiny for investment trades they made last year announced their retirements on Monday, in a controversy that has already sparked a planned review of the Fed's ethics rules. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he will retire on...
U.S. POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

Refusing to raise the debt limit will sabotage the economy

Republican leaders in Congress want to blame Democrats on the debt default? Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is being disingenuous. He and the Republicans refusing to raise the debt ceiling are sabotaging our economy by refusing to pay bills the GOP legislatively passed. Under Trump, Republicans suspended the debt limit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS

