The Show Must Go On
I love small-town spirit. It’s one of the very things that I believe makes – and has made – our country great. I love going to small-town events and seeing my community leaders show up on a Saturday afternoon. I love attending gatherings of community organizations and seeing volunteers from all walks of life come together for the greater good. I love seeing our towns and neighbors work together to keep our valued traditions alive despite all obstacles.www.fortbendfocus.com
Comments / 0