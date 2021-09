Shelbyville girls & boys cross country teams competed at the Riverview Health Invite on Saturday, in the Invitational races. In very hot and humid conditions (also on a challenging course), the girls were led by senior Stefanie Howard, who came away with an exciting 7th place finish out of 122 runners (20:43), kicking down several other runners at the finish line for her first top-10 medal achievement at this meet. Congratulations to Stefanie for an exciting and well-executed race! Pic attached.

