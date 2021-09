Big Spring field hockey’s up and down first two weeks continued with perhaps their most frustrating defeat of the season Monday, a 2-1 loss at Carlisle High School. After working their way back to tie the score 1-1 at halftime, the Bulldogs (3-5) conceded thanks to a defensive miscue just 36 seconds into the second half, then failed to find an equalizer despite dominating play down the stretch.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO