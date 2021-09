JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Being a law enforcement officer has always been a dangerous job, but now there’s a new deadly threat out there. “It’s very frightening because you know we, usually you know, officers are tragically killed in a shooting, motor vehicle accident. Sometimes you have officers who even have heart attacks on the job and they die. But here we are, those are not the leading causes of death. It’s COVID-19,” said Tyree Jones, who is running for Hinds County sheriff.

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO