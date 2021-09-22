CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

6601 Brambleton Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFabulous Split Foyer Home In Quiet Community of Fairpines! This darling property flaunts 4 BR, 2 BA, 1,428 sq ft, vaulted ceilings, fabulous screened-in porch & tons of updates! Step inside and be wowed by the openness, w/elevated ceiling & easy flow throughout living spaces. Heaps of updates have been made including new flooring, interior & exterior doors, brick steps, heat pump, fresh paint, carport & kitchen revamp. Home has full house generator. Expansive living room opens to dining area exuding natural light w/skylight above. Kitchen is a dream offering granite counters, tile backsplash, stylish hardware & access to screened-in porch - an incredible space that also doubles as Florida room. Trex decking adorns deck outside of sunroom. Retreat to stellar primary BR offering walk-in closet & access to attached bath w/tub/shower combo. Additional spacious guest bedroom finishes up this level. Basement sports huge family room w/cozy brick gas fireplace & wood mantle as well as direct access to aggregate patio. Additional guest BR could be the perfect in-law suite with WIC, attached bath and private entrance. Home also satisfies storage needs with outdoor detached shed.

79 Gwynnsville, Mathews, VA 23066

Island Cottage on Gwynn’s Island in the Chesapeake Bay off the Middle Peninsula offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1202 SF on a 1.67-acre lot. This charming cottage is waiting for you to apply the finishing touches to the already started renovations. Just a quick walk or bike ride to see the bay! Just 2 miles to Hole in the Wall restaurant and public boat ramp. Come experience Island living. Enclosed entry way to sit and relax opens to living room with a wood stove. Large open kitchen with SS appliances. Large laundry and utility room on first floor. Home is being sold “as-is where-is”. New windows, plumbing and electrical.
MATHEWS, VA
1909 Hanover Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

Located on one of Richmond's most premier blocks, this Hanover Ave home offers historic charm with stylish finishes. Filled with natural light, the first floor offers three large parlors with two original fireplaces, original moldings and pocket doors. The updated kitchen showcases a Bertazzoni range, turbo air commercial refrigerator, quartzite countertops and a pantry. A renovated half-bath completes this floor. The second level has four bedrooms, a renovated hall bathroom and the Primary suite with a brand new en suite bathroom. If all of this wasn't enough, continue up to the third floor where you have a brand new flex space equipped with a mini split system (2020), perfect for a home office or playroom. Features of the home include front and rear staircases, refinished hardwood floors (2020), new dual zone hvac (2020), updated electrical (2020), all new paint inside and out, all new bathrooms, and much more. Great storage in the full basement. Professionally landscaped backyard with basement and alley access. A backup house generator serviced in 2021. Close to all your favorite restaurants, art galleries, parks and playgrounds.
RICHMOND, VA
3801 Seasons Ln, Henrico, VA 23223

Welcome to KENSINGTON MEADOWS in Eastern Henrico! Featuring a brand new single-family home community off of Laburnum Avenue, convenient to I-64, I-295 and the White Oak Village shopping center! MEET THE ALLEGHENY! This single-family home with beautiful partial stone exterior allows today’s families to easily spend time together or spread out. The convenient family entry off the 2-car garage controls clutter. The inviting family room opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen, so entertaining is easy. The kitchen, with it's standard oversized island, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! Even opt to extend the living space outdoors with a rear covered porch! Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms, or three bedrooms and a loft for more gathering space. Your luxury owner's suite comes complete with a walk-in closet and double vanity bath. Come see all The Allegheny has to offer! It’s all here - the homes in Kensington Meadows feature beautiful custom exteriors with partial stone or brick and sod & irrigation in the front & side yards!
1758 East Blvd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Come see this move-in ready home in the highly sought after community of Walnut Hill. Fresh paint and new fixtures throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have tile surrounding tub and shower and new vanities. Hardwood floors in main living areas. New roof. New thermal windows. New waterheater. Enjoy the weather in the screened porch right off of the dining room or on the patio beneath just outside of the finished walkout basement. Attached storage shed that could also be used as a workshop. *More pictures coming soon!
PETERSBURG, VA
107 Arlington Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Colonial Heights - Nice Two Story with Full Front Porch has 4 bedrooms and two Full Baths!! Extra lot with In Ground Pool surrounded by Privacy Fence! Large entry Foyer, Living and Dining room with Hardwood Flooring. The 4 Bedrooms Upstairs have carpet over Hardwood. Large Carport and plenty of off street parking! Partial Basement - Unfinished. Also comes with Two Sheds, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Beautifully Landscaped! Property is being sold As-Is. Call today!!
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
309 Blackwater Dr, Petersburg, VA 23805

Welcome to 309 Blackwater Drive! This one story rancher offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & 1,248 sqft of living space. Great sized backyard, hardwood floors throughout, two living room areas, and a spacious kitchen. Grab your tools and paint! Perfect investment opportunity- home needs some TLC. Home is being sold AS-IS.
PETERSBURG, VA
809 Fourth Ave Ext, Prince Edward, VA 23901

From the moment you arrive and see this home you are captivated by its majestic beauty. When you ascend the steps to the front door, you feel the anticipation of what you are about to experience. Walk into the foyer & notice the beautiful winding staircase leading to the second floor, the formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, the formal dining room with chandelier, chair rail & crown molding. The large kitchen offers plenty of prep space & an eat-in area for cozy family breakfasts. The family room has a gas fireplace & a view of the spacious backyard through the sliding glass doors that lead to a covered patio. The main bedroom on the first floor has an adjoining bath that is handicap accessible. Up the staircase you will find a second main bedroom with private bath, two additional bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. The full basement has a den with fireplace, laundry area, half bath & 2 additional rooms that can be converted to suit. This home is ideal for a large family or anyone who loves to entertain. An oversized garage has stairs that lead to an upper area for storage. This home sets on an 0.84 acre lot in the heart of Farmville. Welcome to your dream home.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
23848 Signboard Rd, Caroline, VA 22546

Builders & Developers! 3.25 acre wooded lot, being sold As-Is. Great location and a Great Price in Ruther Glen, Caroline County. 3.25 Acres of Raw Wooded Land. Smack in between Fredricksburg (north) & Richmond to the south). Minutes from the City Ashland, Kings Dominion, I-95, Rt. 301, Route 207. This parcel is Zoned RP (Rural Preservation). Uses include Agricultural, Residential, Place of Worship, Nursery, or Greenhouse Business. Buyer/Buyer's Agent do your OWN Due Diligence. Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify easements, right of ways, zoning, and rezoning to be verified with Caroline County Planning Department. This lot may be available, as a package deal with parcel next door TAX MAP 101-A-2A (6 Acre Parcel) per sellers approval. Contact listing agent for more information on potential package deal with (MLS#2126841).
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
7401 Lexington Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Home Sweet Home! Yes, you will absolutely love and want to call it home! It has been a well-cared-for, one-owner home. So when you first pull up you will be amazed at the extra-large concrete driveway with plenty of parking for cars, an RV or a boat. There is a detached 36' x 26' oversized garage with a separate workshop, separate storage shed (hobby center) with electricity/ AC window unit and a fenced iron/wooden fence (2019 installed) in the rear yard for your pets if need be. Quality vinyl siding and brick, new top-of-the-line roof (2019), Bosch dual zone heat pumps (2019). Front and rear porch and separate enclosed sunroom, the wheelchair ramp can stay or go. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood floors throughout and LVP flooring, Peachtree windows, 2 hot water heaters (one new), study/office room, atrium, vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, family room, formal living and dining room, wood-burning fireplace, library, French doors, pocket doors, walk-in closet with organized shelves, jetted tub, Jenn-Air cooktop, double oven, backsplash, custom pantry cabinets, new dishwasher, Refrigerator and Speed Queen Washer and dryer convey. There is 1-year Cinch home warranty provided.
HANOVER, VA
4041 Foxrest Ter, Powhatan, VA 23139

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom (additional bonus room with closet that could be used as Rec Room/Office/Man-Cave), 2.5 bath home (2,243 sq. ft.) w/ special features such as: vinyl windows; newer heating and air conditioning units (2016); freshly stained 2-tier back deck; screened-in back porch; full walk-in crawlspace; fresh interior paint; 2nd floor laundry room; all located in a lovely neighborhood with no HOA. The Formal Dining Room greets you with chair railing, tons of natural light, and hardwood flooring. The spacious Great Room has ample space along with views to the Eat-In Kitchen, gas burning fireplace, and screened-in back porch access. The Eat-In Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry, and a large picturesque window overlooking your backyard. The Primary Bedroom (2nd floor) has a nicely sized walk-in closet and en-suite private bathroom. Bedrooms #2 & #3 are also located on this floor. With it's own private stairs & walk-in closet, the Rec/Office/Work-Out Room will soon become your favorite spot in the house. The attached 1.5 car garage has matted flooring and also has storage and workbench. Comcast available. Come inside and see for yourself!
POWHATAN, VA
9504 Newhall Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Great location! This house is nestled among the charming homes in Pinedale Farms. This four bedroom 3 full baths home is ready for showings! Hardwood Floors throughout 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. Ceramic tile in all 3 full baths, Carpet in family room in basement. Huge deck off Florida room that has recently been stained. Two heating systems heat pump for chilly days and gas hot water for the winters. New Heat Pump 2021; Roof 2018; deck2017; fence 2017. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
9509 Farleigh Way, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome home to this beautiful Madison plan built in 2021. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, a loft and finished third floor for extra space! The downstairs comes complete with study, dining room with full tap room/butler's pantry for entertaining. The spacious family room is open to the kitchen and comes with a gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. The owner's bedroom is stunning with a tray ceiling, SPECTACULAR bathroom with a stall shower AND freestanding tub. The owner's closet is finished with custom built-ins for ample storage. Also featured is a large screened in porch perfect for entertaining. This house has everything for the family ready to move in! FEATURED DURING HOMEARAMA FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER ON WEEKENDS.
HANOVER, VA
6623 Sacagawea St., Caroline, VA 22546

QUICK MOVE IN! The rolling hills and vast tree line that adorn the newly developed swimming pool and clubhouse community of Ladysmith Village are but few of the features that make this an excellent family community. We created the new Sidney w/ that in mind. It is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. To further enhance the “turnkey and live” experience our homes present a state-of-the-art Smart Home ensemble, Window Blinds, and an Irrigation System for their professionally designed landscaping. For car care, storage or hobbies each home has a 2-car garage with remote entry.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
2017 Smokey Rd, King William, VA 23009

WATERFRONT! GARAGE, POOL, FISH, HUNT, PRIVACY-Stunning Quality Darrell Kellum built Ranch on 5.5 Acre Level beautifully manicured Pond Lot! This pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home built in 2017, but feels BRAND NEW! Front Porch leads to a Vaulted Family Rm w/Ceiling Fan, LVP flooring & Custom built Barn doors. Split plan has Primary BR w/ large Walk in Closet & Full Bath w/double vanities. 3 Feet was added to this plan to offer even more space in Dining/Kitchen area w/ custom cabinets, Corian tops, S/S Appliances, LVP flooring, under cabinet lights, Rec lights, Custom made Island w/shiplap & pendant lighting. 2 Bedrooms on opposite side w/ Bath in middle. Mud Room has Pantry/Closet & Laundry Area. OUTSIDE is AMAZING! Large shared Pond stocked with plenty of Bass, 20x20 Open rear Deck & 20x20 covered deck w/ 20x32 around the above ground 24' Round POOL! Custom Bar area w/TV mount & Neon lighting! 23x15 Sand/Firepit area, Metal Garage 30x35 is heated/cooled with it's own 2-ton HVAC, 20x34 Lean-To, Elec Doors, Custom Built U-shaped BAR, Keyless Entry for house & Garage. Professionally Landscaped everywhere, even the Garage area! This property has it all, you'll never want to leave home!
10537 Jordan Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to 10537 Jordan Dr., located in Glen Allen Heights subdivision. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is the perfect addition to an investment portfolio and just needs some TLC to bring it back to its former glory. Located near 295 and tucked away from drive by traffic.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Lot 10 Evergreen Dr, Amelia, VA 23002

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME UNDER WAY! Only Minutes to Chesterfield, this 1900+ SqFt CUSTOM One Level Home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths offers plenty of Family Space and Quality Amenities. The OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN features a Kitchen, Dining Room & Family Room with VAULTED CEILING, RECESSED LIGHTING, GAS FIREPLACE, PATIO DOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and CENTER ISLAND. The Master Bedroom includes A VAULTED CEILING and Private Bath with HIS & HER Closets, Shower Stall and Double sinks. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are positioned on the opposite side of the house with Walk-in Closets and a Shared Bath. ENJOY the peace and quiet of this 3 Acre WOODED lot from the 8’ x 30’ MASONRY COVERED FRONT PORCH or 12’ x 16’ WOODEN REAR DECK. This Home is definitely a Country Charmer!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
8412 Oconnor Ct Unit#1, Henrico, VA 23228

This 100% TURN KEY Lower Level, Garden Condominium Home is conveniently located in the West End’s Shannon Green. This unit has tons of natural light which brightens the large family space and highlights the new wooden bar top which is open to the kitchen making it easy to entertain. Quality updates include new stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring, new bathroom vanities and fresh paint throughout. The primary bedroom includes a full bath and walk-in closet to maximize space & storage. This highly walkable unit has shopping just one block away!! Ready for a new homeowner to love or for an investor to love to rent!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
2910 Poyntelle Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Beautiful Tri-Level Home in Old Gun Estates. This charmer has a lush lawn, established landscaping, and welcomes you in the cute, teal front door. As you step into the Living Room, enjoy as the light streams through the triple window illuminating the rich hardwood floors. The LR flows into the Dining Room, featuring a chandelier, chair railing, crown molding, and access to the Kitchen and back screened Porch. Kitchen boasts all white appliances, double stainless sink with gooseneck faucet, and tile backsplash. Bedrooms include hardwood floors, fans, and large closets. Bathrooms feature a double vanity and tub/shower. The Family Room downstairs includes a brick, gas fireplace, triple window for lots of light, and solid core vinyl flooring. Upgrades and features include Gutter Helmet system, crawlspace encapsulation, attic insulation, central air purifier, new Pella thermal windows, new entry door, Utility Room remodel, updated screened porch, and new washer & dryer. The backyard is perfect for entertaining your favorite people. Come see for yourself!
RICHMOND, VA
3521 Davis Glade Ct, New Kent, VA 23141

Two Years Young and in Perfect Condition. Recently Paved Driveway. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen offers Granite countertops, Island, Subway Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on the 1st Floor, Gas Fireplace, Rear Deck, Plenty of Storage, Nice Yard, and Great Neighborhood. Convenient to Services - VCU Emergency Facility, Shopping, New Elementary School, and I64. High Speed Internet.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA

