6601 Brambleton Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Fabulous Split Foyer Home In Quiet Community of Fairpines! This darling property flaunts 4 BR, 2 BA, 1,428 sq ft, vaulted ceilings, fabulous screened-in porch & tons of updates! Step inside and be wowed by the openness, w/elevated ceiling & easy flow throughout living spaces. Heaps of updates have been made including new flooring, interior & exterior doors, brick steps, heat pump, fresh paint, carport & kitchen revamp. Home has full house generator. Expansive living room opens to dining area exuding natural light w/skylight above. Kitchen is a dream offering granite counters, tile backsplash, stylish hardware & access to screened-in porch - an incredible space that also doubles as Florida room. Trex decking adorns deck outside of sunroom. Retreat to stellar primary BR offering walk-in closet & access to attached bath w/tub/shower combo. Additional spacious guest bedroom finishes up this level. Basement sports huge family room w/cozy brick gas fireplace & wood mantle as well as direct access to aggregate patio. Additional guest BR could be the perfect in-law suite with WIC, attached bath and private entrance. Home also satisfies storage needs with outdoor detached shed.richmond.com
Comments / 0