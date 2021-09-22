CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Handheld Photoacoustic Device for Lymph Node Assessment

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Pohang University of Science & Technology in South Korea have developed a handheld photoacoustic device that can locate sentinel lymph nodes near the armpit. The technology could help clinicians to locate the correct lymph node from which to take a biopsy when checking for breast cancer metastases. At present, this process involves using radioactive probes, and so the current system can help patients and healthcare staff to avoid radiation exposure.

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

This Handheld Device Can Detect Fake Whisky in Minutes

As whisky becomes more of a luxury investment, worries about authenticity will arise. But a tech company claims it has developed a quick and portable way to tell you if your tipple is genuine. And it does it by taste. Kind of. Eluceda is a U.K.-based tech firm that specializes...
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Microneedle Patch Delivers Oxygen to Chronic Wounds

A team of scientists at Purdue University created a microneedle patch that can deliver oxygen and bactericidal agents to chronic wounds. The bacterial biofilms that form over non-healing wounds, such as foot ulcers, are a formidable barrier to successful treatment. Such wounds are typically hypoxic and the bacteria within them are shielded from antibiotics within the biofilm structure. This latest technology is designed to non-invasively penetrate such biofilms to deliver calcium peroxide, resulting in bactericidal action and oxygen generation within the wound.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market 2021 Growing at 12.4% CAGR Driven by Increasing Demand and Drivers till 2027

SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) is a hereditary condition that affects muscle movement control. It is caused by the loss of motor neurons, which are specialised nerve cells found in the spinal cord and brainstem. Motor neuron loss causes muscle weakness and atrophy in actions including sitting up, walking, crawling, and controlling head movement. In severe cases, the muscles involved in swallowing and breathing are also affected. The degree of muscle weakening, the pattern of features, and the age at which the muscle issues initially manifest are all characteristics of spinal muscular atrophy. There are three types: type 1, type 2, and type 3, all of which appear in childhood.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymph Nodes#Handheld
Medagadget.com

Eyevensys Electrotransfection System for Ocular Disease: Interview with Patricia Zilliox, CEO

Eyevensys, a medtech company based in France, has developed the Eyevensys Electrotransfection System, a non-viral transfection system for the treatment of ocular diseases. So far, the firm has demonstrated the safety of the technique in treating noninfectious uveitis and is developing treatments for geographic atrophy, retinitis pigmentosa, and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Insights and Emerging Trends by 2027

Radiology and pathology have been constantly undergoing transformation in terms of technology in the last few decades. Where radiology has evolved from films to digital images, pathology is also evolving from glass slides to digital imaging. Digital imaging not only helps in archiving and viewing patient data from remote locations, but also in instantly sharing the data anywhere in the world.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Algorithm Helps Rehab Robots to Move Naturally

Researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan have developed a control algorithm for rehabilitation robots that ensures that they move naturally during rehab sessions. The control system accounts for the angles the joints in a human arm naturally make while performing various activities, and won’t let the robot attempt to bend the joints in an unnatural manner. The algorithm reduces the complexity and number of calculations required to ensure safe and acceptable movements for such robots.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cancer
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy