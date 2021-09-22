Handheld Photoacoustic Device for Lymph Node Assessment
Researchers at Pohang University of Science & Technology in South Korea have developed a handheld photoacoustic device that can locate sentinel lymph nodes near the armpit. The technology could help clinicians to locate the correct lymph node from which to take a biopsy when checking for breast cancer metastases. At present, this process involves using radioactive probes, and so the current system can help patients and healthcare staff to avoid radiation exposure.www.medgadget.com
