Remerowski’s Road to Creativity

Manchester International Festival (MIF) is one of the world’s leading festivals of new work, bringing together artists from different art forms and backgrounds to create dynamic, innovative and forward-thinking new work, which is staged in a rich tapestry of venues across Greater Manchester. The company will soon be opening The Factory, a unique new world-class cultural venue in central Manchester, producing extraordinary work year-round, for a wide range of local, national and international audiences and communities. The Factory will add 1,500 direct and indirect jobs to the city and over £1 billion to the city’s economy over the next decade, cementing Manchester’s reputation as a globally important cultural centre.
