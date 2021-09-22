Remerowski’s Road to Creativity

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After 35 years as artistic director of Goodman Theatre, Robert Falls is resigning at the end of this season. “For more than three decades, I’ve had the honor, privilege and pleasure of service as Artistic Director of Goodman Theatre,” said Falls in a statement. “After what has been a thrilling and rewarding journey, I feel it’s time for us both to move on to new adventures. For me, a new chapter of professional opportunities awaits—including creative projects I’ve previously been unable to accept. I love this theater with all my heart; it’s been an artistic home, and it will be a bittersweet de-parture.”

