The Pinta, a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, will be docked 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24-Oct. 11 at Fort Loudon Marina, 5200 City Park Drive, Lenoir City. While in port, visitors are encouraged to walk around the ship. Admission is $6.50 per adult, $6 for seniors 60 and up and $5.50 for students ages 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.