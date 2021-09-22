Carencro motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash with 18-wheeler
A Carencro man was killed after his motorcycle struck an 18-wheeler on a highway in Vermilion Parish Tuesday. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of La. 343 and La. 697 in Vermilion Parish. Gerry John Lasseigne, 37, of Carencro, was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on La. 343 when a 2011 Peterbilt 18-wheeler heading south turned left onto La. 697 in front of Lasseigne, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.www.theadvocate.com
