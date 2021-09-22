CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Varsity Football Begins Tough District Play

therideronline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bronco football team began their season with a loss against Broken Arrow High School on Aug. 27, 42-13. This game marked Coach Jeff Hulme’s first game as a head coach at Legacy and the first of three non-district games before district play starts Sept. 24 against Red Oak. The team went 0-3 in non-district games losing to Eaton High School and Mansfield.

therideronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrgv.com

More East Valley teams begin district play in Week 5

It’s Week 5 in Texas high school football, which brings the start of district seasons for most East Valley teams. District 32-6A action debuts Friday with several tough matchups featuring the group’s ranked squads. Last season, the district played in zones. Harlingen High and Brownsville Hanna were the respective zone champions but didn’t get to play an outright title game due to COVID-19.
HIGH SCHOOL
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Conference Play Begins

Bombers open conference play with victory over Eastlake North. Sometimes winning comes at a price. Although the Kenston Bombers football team defeated Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on the road on Sep. 3, they did mot walk away unscathed. Despite being without several key offensive starters, the Bombers began Western Reserve Conference play by routing Eastlake North 40-13 last Friday night under the lights at Carter Stadium.
FOOTBALL
Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State football faces tough test

The Fort Hays State University defense will need to stop -- or at least slow down -- the MIAA’s leading rusher in 2019 in Saturday night’s home game against Lincoln (Mo.) University. Blue Tiger junior running back Hosea Franklin rushed for 1,359 yards two years ago, including breaking the school’s...
HAYS, KS
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Football Senior Spotlight: Dante Ciulli

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Dante Ciulli of the Boys Varsity Football Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Dante and his life on and off the field.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Football Team#American Football#Broken Arrow High School#Legacy#Red Oak#Eaton High School#District 4 5a Division#Colleyville Heritage#Mansfield High
muleshoejournal.com

Tough non-district continues for Mules against Hornets

The Muleshoe football team had its toughest challenge of the season so far last week against Friona. What was already a difficult task – stopping the Chieftains – was proved even more difficult with an untimely injury. Muleshoe took a 13-7 lead on Friona but fell behind 24-13 at halftime....
MULESHOE, TX
Times-Leader

River, Barnesville look to play tough

Barnesville and River have played some very tight, physical games over the years since their rivalry renewed. Don’t look for much difference when they clash at Shamrock Stadium on Friday. “This is one of those coin-flip games,” River head coach Mike Flannery said. “We have a lot of respect for...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Natchez Democrat

Burns plays tough for grandfather Jim Brixey

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School junior varsity head coach Mathew Freeman pulled quarterback Tristan Burns over to the sideline. “Bounce it to the outside. The defenders are crashing in on you,” he said into his earpiece. AC was up 40-22 on Tri-County. Burns ran back onto the field, rain...
NATCHEZ, MS
Dallas News

Dallas area’s four biggest surprise high school football teams heading into district play

When Frisco Memorial breaks from a huddle, they break on “RCP.” It stands for “relentless effort, competitive excellence and the power of the unit.”. Legendary coach Urban Meyer wrote about the three-pronged approach to football in his book “Above the Line.” Frisco Memorial coach Derick Roberson, who has been the coach at Memorial since it opened in 2018, decided in January to preach the philosophy to his team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hayshighguidon.com

Girls varsity, junior varsity tennis play on Sept. 11

The girls varsity tennis team competed at Goodland on Saturday, Sept. 11. Hays placed fourth overall. The results are as follow:. Playing No. 1 Singles, junior Katrina Delimont placed second. Playing No. 2 Singles, junior Emily White placed fifth. Playing No. 1 Doubles, juniors Danica Scheve and Kayler Wellbrock placed...
HAYS, KS
Bryan College Station Eagle

High school football picks: Several BV teams to get final dress rehearsals before district play

It’s the final week of nondistrict play for most Brazos Valley high school football teams as they get in some last-minute repetitions before district. Rudder (3-0) and Bryan (0-3) are off this week, which should be a good break for both squads that open the season against two of the toughest teams in their respective districts. The Rangers will start District 10-5A Division II play against fourth-ranked Huntsville next Friday, while Bryan will open 12-6A against Temple.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
syracuse.com

ITC vs. Central Valley Academy varsity football

Central Valley Academy vs. ITC in varsity football. Central Valley Academy quarterback Chase Brewer is taken down by ITC offensive lineman David Rodriguez in varsity football at George Fowler High School Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Mark DiOrio | Contributing photographer.
HIGH SCHOOL
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Football falls to Bellaire 45 – 14

The Cambridge Bobcats traveled to Bellaire to take on the Big Reds this afternoon. Cambridge took an early 14-7 lead after one quarter of action, but couldn’t get anything going from that point on being out scored 38-0 in the next three quarters for a 45-14 final. The Cats had...
BELLAIRE, OH
peakofohio.com

Calvary Christian varsity soccer team plays Dayton Temple

The Calvary Christian varsity soccer team welcomed Dayton Temple last night for their second annual youth soccer night. With the support of the youth soccer teams, Calvary was able to feed off of that energy and take a 3-0 lead into the half. Calvary was able to extend their lead to 5-0 15 minutes into the second half. Dayton Temple was able to find the net to make it 5-1, but shortly after Calvary answered with a goal of their own to make it 6-1. Dayton was able to add one more before the end of the game making the final score 6-2. Calvary had many good opportunities which they were able to capitalize on with Gabe Salmonowicz, Daniel Young, Caleb King, and Josh Harmison finding the back of the net. Noah James replaced Harmison in goal in the second half making a couple of good saves to preserve the win for the Spartans. Calvary also saw strong play from Kaylee Hurley, Aiden West, Andrew Hanson, and Preston Carnes. Calvary's next match is at home against Bucyrus on Saturday.
DAYTON, OH
freedom929.com

OLNEY AT PINCKNEYVILLE FOOTBALL / BOTH JUNIOR VARSITY AND VARSITY

(OLNEY) A note for the Olney Tiger Football fans that will be making the trip to Pinckneyville tomorrow. With the Junior Varsity Tigers set to play the host Panthers at 10:00 in the morning, followed by the varsity game between Olney and Pinckneyville set for a 1:00 kickoff, the Pinckneyville Booster Club will have an barbeque fundraiser in the back parking lot of the high school in Pinckneyville. With serving from 11:00 to 2:00, a plate meal is $8.00 per person with a bottle of water and dessert, a pork sandwich and chips is $5.00 per person. Either eat there or take out. All the proceeds to be donated to all sports at Pinckneyville High School.
HIGH SCHOOL
keysweekly.com

STARTING LINEBACKER FOR MARATHON VARSITY FOOTBALL PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE

Thomas Eubank, number 32 on the field, a starting linebacker on the Marathon varsity football team, plays an important role. He is one of the Dolphins’ team captains. One of his larger responsibilities is to make sure all the players are ready and warmed up before each game and practice. More importantly, he says, “My job is to be there for all my teammates whenever they might be struggling.” Teammate Jinn Mann backs this statement up, saying of Eubank, “He is someone who puts his effort fully into the game. Even when everyone else is down, he is there to pump up the team.”
MARATHON, FL
Times-Review

Grandview opens district play at Maypearl

GRANDVIEW — Coming off their first regular-season loss since 2019, the Grandview Zebras will open District 7-3A Division I play Friday at Maypearl looking for a strong bounceback performance. Grandview was out-scored 26-0 in the second half of a 54-24 loss to Glen Rose last week in the Zebras’ first...
GRANDVIEW, TX
The Mountaineer

Pisgah vs Smoky Mountain Varsity Football

Pisgah opens conference play with 28-16 win over Smoky Mountain. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
HIGH SCHOOL
Oak Ridger

Oak Ridge battles Lenoir City Friday in a tough district matchup

Oak Ridge Wildcats are coming off of a tough 35-30 loss to Farragut and are looking for redemption. They need a district win against Lenoir City this Friday, Sept. 17. The kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Lenoir City. Last week, the Wildcats scratched their way back to within a...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wjpitch.com

Varsity football winning culture solidified

Returning to in person school may have brought back the pain of waking up early and sitting through classes from somewhere other than your bed, but it’s also brought back the excitement of football. With football returning, there’s no denying the winning culture around the program at WJ. WJ looks to start the season strong and keep the pedal to the metal moving forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy