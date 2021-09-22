Varsity Football Begins Tough District Play

The Calvary Christian varsity soccer team welcomed Dayton Temple last night for their second annual youth soccer night. With the support of the youth soccer teams, Calvary was able to feed off of that energy and take a 3-0 lead into the half. Calvary was able to extend their lead to 5-0 15 minutes into the second half. Dayton Temple was able to find the net to make it 5-1, but shortly after Calvary answered with a goal of their own to make it 6-1. Dayton was able to add one more before the end of the game making the final score 6-2. Calvary had many good opportunities which they were able to capitalize on with Gabe Salmonowicz, Daniel Young, Caleb King, and Josh Harmison finding the back of the net. Noah James replaced Harmison in goal in the second half making a couple of good saves to preserve the win for the Spartans. Calvary also saw strong play from Kaylee Hurley, Aiden West, Andrew Hanson, and Preston Carnes. Calvary's next match is at home against Bucyrus on Saturday.

