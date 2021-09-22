CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘New Amsterdam’ Boss on Why That Sharpwin Declaration Wasn’t Too Soon

 7 days ago

‘New Amsterdam’ Boss on Why That Sharpwin Declaration Wasn’t Too Soon. Executive producer David Schulner also discusses Max's decision, trying to recruit Dr. Wilder, and the complicated relationships of the hospital staff.

New Amsterdam - 4x01 - More Joy: Preview

The season four premiere of New Amsterdam, titled , pushes and pulls at our emotions, as it also does with the order of the storytelling, all the way to an ending I didn’t anticipate, but one that has me excited for this season. Drama ensues at New Amsterdam. There is...
How New Amsterdam Is Handling The Sharpwin Relationship After Max And Helen's Big Kiss, According To One Star

Tyler Labine, who plays Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam, chatted with CinemaBlend to weigh in on the Season 3 cliffhangers and look ahead to Season 4. When Sharpwin came up and I noted that everybody loves that relationship, Labine was quick to confirm that he's a big fan too and wanted their hookup to happen from "the get-go" going back to the pilot thanks to the chemistry between Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman. He then shared his reaction to seeing that it was finally happening for the popular pairing:
What Time Is ‘New Amsterdam’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Live

The days are getting shorter but your streaming list is about to get a lot longer as a host of your favorite NBC shows return with all-new episodes!. Law & Order: SVU? Back! Law & Order: Organized Crime? Returning! Chicago Fire? Chicago Med? Chicago P.D.? Chicago Bakery? Back, back, back, and doesn’t exist. Joining the aforementioned fan favorites is the fourth season premiere of New Amsterdam. Debuting in September of 2018, the Ryan Eggold-led medical drama blossomed into a fan favorite. Not only can you watch the series live on NBC, but the new season will also be available for next-day streaming on Hulu and Peacock. If you need a recap on the relationship between Max and Sharpe, Peacock recently uploaded a helpful video featuring some of their best moments from the first three seasons.
‘New Amsterdam’: Tyler Labine on Iggy’s New Job, Sharpwin’s Love Affecting Everyone & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam Season 4 premiere “More Joy.”]. Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) is determined to stick to his new job as psych residency director in New Amsterdam Season 4. That means teaching the next set of psychiatrists — and warning them that the price of “healing souls” is a piece of their own soul.
Why New Amsterdam’s Max And Helen Surprise Probably Shouldn’t Worry Fans Too Much

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of New Amsterdam, "More Joy." NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam finally aired its Season 4 premiere this week, and it was a lot to take in. As the hospital was recovering after the events of the Season 3 finale, a new issue arose in the form of random fires that were popping up throughout the building. Of course, in addition to that, fans were finally able to see more of Max and Helen’s newly started relationship. Executive producer David Schulner recently shared some thoughts on the Sharpwin relationship and what the future could hold for it. And luckily for fans, it doesn't seem like there's much need for worry.
Why Did Anupam Kher’s Dr. Kapoor Leave New Amsterdam?

Anupam Kher‘s masterful portrayal of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in ‘New Amsterdam‘ received a lot of love from fans. A series regular from the first season, Kher’s sudden exit baffled viewers and critics alike. Moreover, the abruptness by which the show wrote his character off surprised and shocked fans, who tried their best to hunt for a reason behind the departure. Let’s delve into the train of events and figure out why the veteran actor left the medical drama series, shall we?
12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Series Creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski is onboard to write the project. He will also executive producer under his Studio JMS banner. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, will produce the reboot. The new iteration of the sci-fi series is described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” In the series, John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and...
Gone too Soon | Cindy Davis | KOLA 99.9 |

Saturday Night Live veteran Norm Macdonald has died following a private battle with cancer. He was only 61. Macdonald was reportedly battling an undisclosed cancer for almost a decade, which he chose not to disclose to friends, family or fans. Read more here.
‘The Last of Us:’ First Look at HBO’s TV Series Starring Pedro Pascal Revealed

The first look at HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series, starring Pedro Pascal, has been revealed. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly fungus. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, played by “Game of Thrones” actor Bella Ramsey, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Naughty Dog, the video game developer and...
‘No Time to Die’ World Premiere to Stream Live on Facebook (EXCLUSIVE)

The London world premiere of “No Time to Die” will stream exclusively on Facebook, Variety can reveal. The social media platform has secured access to the live red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset. The red carpet will broadcast from 5:30 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. local time, and the show will be hosted by presenter Clara Amfo. The production will incorporate Facebook’s social video tools, such as live comments, captioning and Q&As. (The movie won’t be included in...
Tom Welling Action Series Professionals Acquired by The CW

The CW’s original Man of Steel is coming home. The network has acquired Professionals, an international action series starring Tom Welling (Smallville), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) and Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman). Per the official logline, Professionals “follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) — who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical...
Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham marries musician Luis Felber: report

TV star and writer Lena Dunham has privately married her boyfriend, musician Luis Felber, according to a report. Their nuptials took place over the weekend, People reported, citing a source. Neither Dunham nor Felber have made a public announcement. Dunham, who is from New York, created and starred on the HBO series “Girls,” which ran from 2012 to 2017, and also co-ran the online “Lenny” ...
Why NCIS' Boss Says Fans Shouldn't Think Of Gary Cole's New Character As Gibbs' Replacement

This is something I’d been saying we should do for a very long time, and when I took over as showrunner it was like, ‘We’re going to do this’ — and then we just didn’t for a little while. I have been saying that we need to populate more characters in this show, in the vein of Joe Spano who plays Fornell, Muse Watson who plays Mike Franks…. The way you get those people who are really fantastic characters is you bring people in and you try them out and you see how it goes. That was what initially motivated [the casting of] Katrina. With Gary Cole, you can almost imagine [that Agent Park] may be too close to Fornell in a lot of ways — he’s from the FBI, he’s in the same demo — but that was the initial impetus for bringing in characters. And we’re trying to do that this season with a little more forcefulness, bringing in people in the building who you haven’t necessarily seen but you know have been there doing stuff. And if something clicks, we’re like ‘OK, let’s bring that person back.’
Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
Why You Shouldn't Call the New Wonder Years a Reboot

It may be on the same network and have the same title, but don't call 2021's The Wonder Years a reboot. The stars of the new coming-of-age comedy made sure to make this very point during an exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the Sept. 22 premiere. In fact, Elisha "EJ" Williams, who is stepping into Fred Savage's shoes by taking on the lead role, said the show isn't "categorized as a reboot."
