Westfield took a big step in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference race on Friday, beating Hamilton Southeastern 34-14 in a battle of ranked HCC teams at the Royals’ TCU Field. The Class 6A No. 2 Shamrocks scored first, with Jackson Wasserstrom catching a 58-yard pass from Maximus Webster for a touchdown just over two minutes into the first quarter. But 6A No. 7 Southeastern finished the period with a flourish, finding the end zone twice on rushing plays. Louden Sundling punched the ball in from the one with 3:39 left, then Sam Jacobs took off on a 26-yard scoring run at the end of the quarter.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO