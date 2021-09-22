CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Experience the Hidden: UIS Visual Arts Gallery

uisjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Springfield, there were countless times when my friends and I would use the phrase, “there’s nothing to do here.” Well, maybe we just were not looking hard enough. Being back on campus can be nerve-wracking, stressful and exciting. Seeing friends, colleagues and professors after what we have all experienced is a tall task for anyone. It has felt that way even at home – we are at war with an irregular foe. Getting back to a normal, a new normal, could do good for everybody.

uisjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Normal, IL
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Springfield, IL
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Art#Uis#Race

Comments / 0

Community Policy