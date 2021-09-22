Experience the Hidden: UIS Visual Arts Gallery

Growing up in Springfield, there were countless times when my friends and I would use the phrase, “there’s nothing to do here.” Well, maybe we just were not looking hard enough. Being back on campus can be nerve-wracking, stressful and exciting. Seeing friends, colleagues and professors after what we have all experienced is a tall task for anyone. It has felt that way even at home – we are at war with an irregular foe. Getting back to a normal, a new normal, could do good for everybody.