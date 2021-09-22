UMass Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing Receives $2 Million Gift to Create Program to Boost Diversity and Inclusion Efforts
AMHERST, Mass. – A $2 million gift to the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Elaine Marieb College of Nursing will create a new comprehensive mentoring and scholarship program to enhance diversity and inclusion within the college. The gift will create a new program called the Seedworks Equity in Nursing Fund, which will provide scholarships, mentoring and peer-to-peer support for aspiring nursing students from diverse backgrounds.www.umass.edu
