UMass Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing Receives $2 Million Gift to Create Program to Boost Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

The University of Massachusetts system received two major donations totaling over $200 million in the month of September. According to a press release from the UMass Office of Communications, the University system will receive “a cash gift of $50 million from Robert J. and Donna Manning.” Robert Manning is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the UMass system and the chairman of MFS Investment Management. Donna Manning was an oncology nurse for 35 years at Massachusetts General Hospital.

AMHERST, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO