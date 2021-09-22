CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing Receives $2 Million Gift to Create Program to Boost Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass. – A $2 million gift to the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Elaine Marieb College of Nursing will create a new comprehensive mentoring and scholarship program to enhance diversity and inclusion within the college. The gift will create a new program called the Seedworks Equity in Nursing Fund, which will provide scholarships, mentoring and peer-to-peer support for aspiring nursing students from diverse backgrounds.

Daily Collegian

UMass system receives two major donations totaling over $200 million in September

The University of Massachusetts system received two major donations totaling over $200 million in the month of September. According to a press release from the UMass Office of Communications, the University system will receive “a cash gift of $50 million from Robert J. and Donna Manning.” Robert Manning is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the UMass system and the chairman of MFS Investment Management. Donna Manning was an oncology nurse for 35 years at Massachusetts General Hospital.
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass Receives $4.4 Million NSF Grant to Play Leadership Role in Educating Future Cybersecurity Workforce

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will continue to play a lead role in protecting the nation’s computing networks and infrastructure through a $4.4 million federal grant to educate cybersecurity researchers and professionals and then place them in jobs throughout the federal government. The program provides generous financial support to help students launch their careers.
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Recognized by Arbor Day Foundation

UMass Amherst was recently recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2020 Tree Campus High Education institution. Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
AMHERST, MA
Boston Globe

UMass Amherst reports 371 COVID-19 cases two weeks into classes

After two weeks of classes, a COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, one of the only universities in the state that does not require mandatory weekly testing, has shot from 149 to 371, according to data published Thursday by the school. Administrators said that they expected an early...
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Libraries Announce Recipients of 2021 Open Education Initiative Grants

The UMass Amherst Libraries recently announced the recipients of their 2021 Open Education Initiative (OEI) grants. Three UMass Amherst instructors received funding to adopt, adapt, or create open educational resources (OER). OER are teaching materials released with an open license, which allows for their free revision and redistribution with attribution to the creator of the original work.
AMHERST, MA
13 WHAM

RIT's doctoral programs receive boost with new patents

Henrietta, N.Y. — RIT is getting a boost for its doctoral programs. The school announced it received two patents and a $3 million bequest designed to fund recruitment and enrollment for Ph.D. candidates. The patents come from Know Your Colors LLC. It uses software technology to help patients with chronic...
HENRIETTA, NY
CBS 46

Morehouse, Spelman College receive $5 million grant to drive innovation, economic inclusion

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta-based HBCU's Morehouse College and Spelman College received a $5 million investment from Mastercard to drive innovation and economic inclusion Wednesday. According to a press release, Mastercard made the massive investment to develop the Center for Black Entrepreneurship, which will further the development of cutting-edge entrepreneurial programming,...
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

UMass to Rename Nursing School After Getting $21.5M Gift

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst has received a $21.5 million gift from the foundation named for an alumna who was also the author of several influential nursing textbooks, school officials announced Thursday. In honor of the gift from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation — the...
AMHERST, MA
Boston

UMass Amherst nursing school receives largest donation in its history

This is the third major gift the University of Massachusetts system has received in three weeks. The University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Nursing received the largest donation in its history according to a statement on Thursday. The Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation gave a $21.5 million gift, after previously...
AMHERST, MA
kclu.org

South Coast College Gets More Than $15 Million In Gifts

A South Coast college has received the two largest gifts in its history. Montecito-based Westmont College received a total of more than $15 million. Ed and Mollie Miller gave Westmont $8.2 million. The couple’s daughter went to Westmont more than three decades ago, and Ed Miller served on the college’s Board of Trustees.
COLLEGES
fullerton.edu

New $2.2 million grant for CSUF School of Nursing enhances diversity

It’s an exciting time for the Cal State Fullerton School of Nursing — it has just received a four-year, $2.2 million federal grant to bolster its already strong efforts to increase diversity among students, faculty, and staff. The grant, called ENGAGE (Encouraging Nurse Guidance and Governance for Equity), comes from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
johnson.edu

Johnson College Signs Articulation Agreement for Veterinary Nursing Program with University of Missouri

Johnson College has signed an articulation agreement with the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, for the College’s Veterinary Nursing program. The agreement provides students who earn a two-year Veterinary Nursing associate degree at Johnson College with the opportunity to transfer all 74 credits earned through the program into the University of Missouri’s Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Technology program.
COLUMBIA, MO
Vanderbilt University News

Jenkins named Basic Sciences diversity, equity, and inclusion program manager

The Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Basic Sciences recently welcomed Felysha Jenkins as its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program manager. Basic Sciences is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive environment that welcomes and supports trainees, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds. Throughout their long careers at Vanderbilt, Linda Sealy, formerly the senior associate dean for DEI, and Roger Chalkley, formerly the senior associate dean for biomedical education, research, and training, worked to build an inclusive community and increase Vanderbilt’s diversity.
COLLEGES
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Announces the Establishment of the Gary R. Lapidus Faculty Fund

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has accepted a $500,000 gift from alumnus Gary Lapidus to establish an endowed fund supporting faculty excellence in the department of chemical engineering. The Gary R. Lapidus Faculty Fund will support one faculty member for a renewable five-year term, providing resources for summer stipends, other research and teaching expenses, and professional travel.
AMHERST, MA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Western Wyoming Community College’s nursing program ranked No. 1 in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s nursing program was ranked number one in Wyoming by NursingProcess.org. Western’s nursing program is highly innovative and uses technology to assist in preparing students for practice. Simulation mannequins and technology give students the opportunity to practice complex nursing in a safe environment. Computerized exams prepare nurses to take the national licensing exam. The College’s Nursing graduate outcomes are high, with pass rates on the national licensing exam consistently scoring above both state and national averages.
WYOMING STATE
westernu.edu

WesternU College of Dental Medicine receives federal grant to increase faculty diversity

Western University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CDM) received nearly $1 million in federal funding to increase diversity in the dental workforce and provide equitable oral health care in rural and underserved areas. CDM was awarded a HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration) Dental Faculty Loan Repayment Program...
COLLEGES

