Astronomy Department Launches into New Academic Year with ‘Nature’ Trifecta
AMHERST, Mass. – A twelve-billion-year-old mystery from the early universe; the paradox of a consistently recurring supernova; the unknown process governing how stars grow: these are among the topics recently explored in a remarkable series of papers coming out of UMass Amherst’s astronomy department, all of which appear in the “Nature” family of journals—among the most prestigious academic journals in the world.www.umass.edu
