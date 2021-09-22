CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astronomy Department Launches into New Academic Year with ‘Nature’ Trifecta

umass.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass. – A twelve-billion-year-old mystery from the early universe; the paradox of a consistently recurring supernova; the unknown process governing how stars grow: these are among the topics recently explored in a remarkable series of papers coming out of UMass Amherst’s astronomy department, all of which appear in the “Nature” family of journals—among the most prestigious academic journals in the world.

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Most Distant Signal

Nearly every galaxy hosts a monster at its center — a supermassive black hole millions to billions times the size of the Sun. While there’s still much to learn about these objects, many scientists believe they are crucial to the formation and structure of galaxies. What’s more, some of these black holes are particularly active, whipping up stars, dust and gas into glowing accretion disks emitting powerful radiation into the cosmos as they consume matter around them. These quasars are some of the most distant objects that astronomers can see, and there is now a new record for the farthest one ever observed.
ASTRONOMY
uiowa.edu

Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Professor Ravi Uppu; Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa "Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies"

Title: Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies. Abstract: Photons are essential for transmitting quantum information given the ease with which we can generate, manipulate, and detect them. While several physical systems such as atoms, ions, and quantum dots were explored as candidate photon sources over the past few decades, none could achieve the steep performance metrics necessary for quantum advantage demonstrations. A simple reason behind the shortcoming being inefficiency, i.e., the ease at which one could lose a photon. I will discuss our two-pronged approach in overcoming this challenge, which involved creating 1) an efficient emitter using a semiconductor quantum dot and 2) a deterministic emitter-photon interface through nanofabricating photonic structures. I will illustrate how our photon source enables transformative capabilities in photonic quantum simulation. I will end the talk with a discussion about the prospects for our deterministic emitter-photon interface in applications such as multiqubit entanglement and photonic quantum computing.
SCIENCE
DIY Photography

A photo of annular solar eclipse in Tibet wins 2021 Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is one of the contests I always look forward to. It has just announced its 2021, and just as always – I’m definitely not disappointed. The winning image is a striking photo of the last year’s annular solar eclipse, but there are many more photos that will make your jaw drop. So, without further ado, let’s check them out!
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
skyandtelescope.org

Introduction to Astronomy

Astronomy is intimately connected to our most basic need; the quest to know where we fit in the grand scheme of things. We’re lucky to live in a time when we’ve come to understand the basic rules of planetary motion, stellar evolution, and the origin of the universe. We still strive to reach further. Fortunately, we live in a new Golden Age of Astronomy, where the blend of technology and mathematics has led us to a time when startling discoveries are made almost daily. But the journey is far from over. We still have much to learn about the universe. To that end, Richard Bell, current president and lifetime member of the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society, offers a 11-week introductory online course in astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Astronomy#Galaxy#Umass Amherst#Universe
socc.edu

Physics & Astronomy Lecture: A New Era in Solar Observations

Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the start of the 2021-22 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcoming Dr. Holly Gilbert, Director of the National Center for Atmospheric Research High Altitude Observatory. In her talk “A New Era in Solar Observations” Dr. Gilbert will discuss some of the current solar and heliospheric observations (both space-based and ground-based) and the scientific implications thereof. Join us for this fascinating subject on October 6, 2021, at 6:30 pm via Livestream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2021-22.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Press

NASA wants to harvest water on moon and Mars, and Virginia Tech team thinks it can help

Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
dornob.com

New Chinese Astronomy Museum Design Echoes the “Essence of the Universe”

Before you even enter the new Shanghai Astronomy Museum, you feel like you have entered the realm of space. The curved walkways orbit you around circular buildings and a planet-like dome rising from the horizon. As you follow the path, you are pulled into the gravity of the massive 420,000-square-foot building that is the latest addition to the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum association. Designed by Ennead Architects, the astronomy structure is said to be the largest of its kind on Earth.
MUSEUMS
LiveScience

Auroras expected tonight in New York, Washington and Wisconsin as solar storm barrels toward Earth

A moderate solar storm will slam into Earth today (Sept. 27), potentially causing auroras to dance in the sky at much lower latitudes than usual. As a result, the Northern Lights may be visible tonight in the northern United States, including New York, Wisconsin and Washington state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
ScienceAlert

Mystery Gamma Rays Could Originate From Sleepy Black Holes, Astronomers Say

The most energetic light and particles in the Universe represent an enduring mystery: we don't know where they come from. Sure, we can trace some; but there's more gamma radiation and neutrinos streaming through the Universe than we can account for. A lot more. And astronomers have just found an explanation for some of them: nearly dormant black holes. This, they say, can explain the excess of 'soft' gamma rays in the Universe without relying on cold (nonthermal) electrons – which has always been a problematic explanation, because electrons become thermalized on timescales thought to be too short to generate high-energy particles. Gamma...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year in pictures

Photographer Shuchang Dong has just been announced as the Overall Winner of the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s title Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13, with his astounding image of the annular solar eclipse, ‘The Golden Ring’. The beauty of simplicity and the technical excellence of Dong’s image spellbound the judges. The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Elaine Marieb College of Nursing Receives $2 Million Gift to Create Program to Boost Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

AMHERST, Mass. – A $2 million gift to the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Elaine Marieb College of Nursing will create a new comprehensive mentoring and scholarship program to enhance diversity and inclusion within the college. The gift will create a new program called the Seedworks Equity in Nursing Fund, which will provide scholarships, mentoring and peer-to-peer support for aspiring nursing students from diverse backgrounds.
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Team Receives $129,000 NSF Grant to Develop Digital Infrastructure for Monitoring Racially Targeted Misinformation

AMHERST, Mass. – An interdisciplinary team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has received a $129,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) Convergence Accelerator grant for their work on a multi-institutional project that will investigate racially targeted misinformation and develop culturally appropriate interventions alongside Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community organizations.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy