Astronomy Department Launches into New Academic Year with ‘Nature’ Trifecta

Astronomy is intimately connected to our most basic need; the quest to know where we fit in the grand scheme of things. We’re lucky to live in a time when we’ve come to understand the basic rules of planetary motion, stellar evolution, and the origin of the universe. We still strive to reach further. Fortunately, we live in a new Golden Age of Astronomy, where the blend of technology and mathematics has led us to a time when startling discoveries are made almost daily. But the journey is far from over. We still have much to learn about the universe. To that end, Richard Bell, current president and lifetime member of the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society, offers a 11-week introductory online course in astronomy.

