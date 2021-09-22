CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Doomscrolling: Stop the social media spiral

By Nancy Werteen
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

The pandemic created new habits for many of us. One of those was a 50% jump in screen time. A lot of those hours have been devoted to "doomscrolling," meaning non-stop online surfing through negative news and social media. But doing so causes a major setback to our mental health.

