Doomscrolling: Stop the social media spiral

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kenny and he’s worried about his wife. Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma. My wife is addicted to social media and it’s starting to ruin our relationship. She can’t eat anything or go anywhere without having to post a picture of it online. Then she’s wrapped up in monitoring the comments and likes of every single post and it consumes her time. I’ve tried talking to her about it, but she blows me off, and says it’s a great way for her to relate to our teenage daughter. She’s not trying to hide anything, but I feel like it’s unhealthy for her to spend so much time on social media. I also think it’s a bad example for our teenage daughter. I don’t want her self esteem wrapped up in social media likes, but that’s what my wife is doing. I hope someone can help me with this. Maybe I’m overreacting, but I feel like it’s not a good thing. Help please. Thanks so much.

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO