Evangel University unveils new mascot
Evangel University has selected its new mascot – Valor. Valor is represented by a horse symbolizing the character and strength of Evangel. “The process of selecting a new mascot that best represented our university was a comprehensive and thoughtful one,” said Dr. Michael Kolstad, vice president for university advancement. “Valor was among the list of submitted mascot names, and it continually rose to the top of the list among our focus groups and mascot selection committee.”www.evangel.edu
Comments / 0