Fresno, Calif. — If UNLV continues to play like it did Friday night, it will win a football game this season. That’s probably the biggest takeaway from the scarlet and gray’s ultimately disappointing 38-30 loss at No. 22 Fresno State. Yes, the team is now 0-4 on the season and 0-10 in two years under head coach Marcus Arroyo, and yes, they coughed up a 21-9 lead in the process. But there was enough good stuff along the way to make one believe this team might be capable of playing credible football by the end of the season.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO