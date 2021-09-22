CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

Is Rice Gluten-Free or Not?

MedicineNet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRice is gluten-free. This includes all unseasoned rice, such as white, brown, long grain, short grain, etc. However, rice mixes that contain thickeners and sauces that contain gluten should be avoided if you are on a gluten-free diet. What is a gluten-free diet?. Gluten is the protein found in wheat,...

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 1

Related
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
knuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
RECIPES
bakingbusiness.com

Mission Foods unveils two new gluten-free tortillas

IRVING, TEXAS — Mission Foods is building out its better-for-you tortilla offerings with two new varieties: almond flour tortillas and cauliflower tortillas. Both are certified gluten-free and vegan-friendly. The almond flour tortillas are made with a blend of almond flour, rice flour, pea protein, soybean flour, potato starch and rice...
FOOD & DRINKS
indianapolismonthly.com

Chris Whonsetler’s Recipe for Szechuan Venison Kebabs with Stir-Fried Vegetables

MAGAZINE FOOD SPREADS, fashion, and portraiture have long been the mainstays of photographer Chris Whonsetler’s camerawork. But he takes a more back-to-the-land approach to his From Field to Table web collection of videos, photoshoots, and cooking demos. Here, he shares his take on a Szechuan dish full of Asian flavors that work perfectly to tame the earthy gaminess of wild or farm-raised venison. (Beef, bison, or pork can be substituted.) If you are new to using Szechuan peppercorns, which add a searing, tingling heat, add a small amount at first and then adjust seasoning to your taste at the end. For more tender vegetables, skewer them separately from the venison and cook until they begin to soften and caramelize.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten#Potato Flour#Maize#White Flour#Wheat Bread#Food Drink
MindBodyGreen

I Follow A Gluten-Free Diet, But These Sneaky Ingredients Are Not Good For My Gut

When it comes to packaged foods, gluten-free options have come a long way. If you have access to a grocery store stocked with gluten-free options, you can likely find a fair share of pastas, breads, and baked goods galore. Still, those who are gluten-intolerant or gluten-sensitive may peer at ingredient lists, just to be sure there aren't any sneaky players tiptoeing into the gluten-free aisle.
FITNESS
The Guardian

What gluten-free treats can I make if I want biscuits?

I miss biscuits, flapjacks and other treats , and I’m bored with squares of chocolate. “Our flourless chocolate cake is our top seller – people are obsessed with it,” says Jessica Elliott Dennison, owner of Edinburgh neighbourhood kitchen Elliott’s. “What’s nice is it just happens to be gluten-free.” Heading down the naturally gluten-free path is a good idea, because, let’s face it, it just makes life easier, and Dennison’s chocolate cake couldn’t be simpler to knock up: “Melt dark chocolate, butter and a pinch of salt, cool slightly, then throw in cocoa powder and soft brown sugar.” Whisk, crack in eggs, and now you can take it in whatever direction you fancy – add espresso, citrus zest, vanilla or nuts, say – then bake until slightly risen. “I’ve also discovered that if you put the leftovers in the freezer, it tastes like Ben & Jerry’s chocolate fudge brownie ice-cream.” Enough said.
FOOD & DRINKS
georgetowner.com

Gluten-Free Recipes from Sift: Baked Apple Cider Donuts

Before living in the U.S., I had never heard of baked apple cider donuts. I grew up with crazy accessibility to donuts or “doughnuts” (thank you, Tim Hortons). I remember one of my neighbors mentioned them to me and I thought, “I love apple cider but it’s damn near impossible to find gluten-free donuts.” So, the quest to create an apple cider donut recipe began.
RECIPES
nwaonline.com

Eggplant with couscous salad ends summer strong

Summer is slowly fading into early fall and before you know it, fat red tomatoes, sweet corn and juicy melons will give way to root vegetables and fruits such as apples and pears. But there's still time to enjoy one of the late-summer season's most versatile offerings — eggplant. Closely...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

VEGETARIAN, VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE, AND HEALTHIER FAIR FOODS

The State Fair of Texas® attracts fried food lovers from across the nation. The Fair offers iconic treats such as Fletcher’s corny dogs, Fernie’s funnel cakes, and everything from fried Oreos to fried Coke. Although famous for its fried delicacies, the State Fair also offers healthier foods and options for those with dietary needs. We’ve compiled lists of vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and healthier options available to fairgoers at the State Fair of Texas. Here are a few to look for:
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Nut and Fruit Breakfast Loaf [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

2 cups whole wheat flour (gluten-free if necessary) 3 tablespoons vegan egg replacer (combined with 1/2 cup almond milk) 1 1/2 cups shredded or peeled carrots (2 carrots) 1 cup shredded/grated apple (about 1 apple) 1/2 cup gluten-free oats. Preparation. Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare a 8x8-inch loaf pan by...
RECIPES
theroastedroot.net

Flourless Protein Pumpkin Pancakes (Gluten-Free)

Flourless Protein Pumpkin Pancakes made with rolled oats are warmly-spiced fluffy stacks of breakfast bliss! Low-fat, high in protein and complex carbohydrate, these pumpkin pancakes are an amazing pre or post-workout meal and are just amazing any time the craving strikes!. If you gave my Sweet Potato Rolled Oat Protein...
FOOD & DRINKS
runningonrealfood.com

Best Vegan Soups and Stews

These healthy vegan soups and stews are perfect for a delicious, nourishing meal any night of the week. Soups make a great meal year-round but there’s nothing better than warming up with a cozy bowl of soup on a chilly day. This list of yummy, hearty soups and stews will...
RECIPES
arcamax.com

EatingWell: Gluten-free Thai ‘noodles’ will make your mouth water

This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce. Serves 4. Active Time: 25 minutes. Total Time: 40 minutes. 1...
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

Are Potatoes (and Potato Dishes) Gluten-Free?

Potatoes are a type of starchy vegetable, and so they're naturally gluten-free. Plus, sweet potatoes and purple potatoes are in the gluten-free club, too. Gluten is a protein in wheat, rye or barley and derivatives of these grains, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. So, any foods made with these grains (like bread or crackers) will also contain gluten.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Nebraskan

Selleck Food Court open, gluten-free options coming soon

The Selleck Food Court has been renovated over the summer of 2021 to provide more seating options and a better pick-up system for mobile orders. It is now open to students for mobile ordering through the Transact Mobile Ordering App. A gluten-free restaurant is coming later in 2021-2022 school year.
RESTAURANTS
nomnompaleo.com

Italian Meatballs (Paleo, Whole30, Gluten Free)

Love big, beefy, old-school Italian meatballs? These hearty and tender herb-infused meatballs are super delicious—and they’re also paleo, Whole30, low carb, nut-free, egg-free, and dairy-free!. My kids adore Italian meatballs, but like me, one of them (Ollie) can’t tolerate gluten. So to appease my little guy (who’s actually taller than...
RECIPES
eatingbirdfood.com

3-Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Banana oatmeal cookies made with just 3 simple ingredients. They’re vegan, gluten-free and perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or healthy treat. It doesn’t get much better than cookies made with just three ingredients! You likely have everything in your pantry so you can make a batch whenever you need a simple breakfast or a healthy, delicious treat.
RECIPES
news4sanantonio.com

Creamy Broccoli Apple Salad

This recipe is a delicious blend of fruits, veggies and protein meant to help someone living with cancer meet their basic nutritional needs. Greek yogurt is also high in probiotics and whey protein, which may play a role in immune system support. Due to the nutrient density of this snack, it is perfect for those with reduced appetite.
RECIPES
Columbian

Vegan Gluten-Free Pumpkin Swirl Brownies

Stir up some smiles this week with a fall treat that lets everyone get in on the pumpkin spice action. Plant based and refined sugar free, these Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Brownies are a healthy treat you can feel good about eating. Packed with filling fiber from the oats, flax, and pumpkin, plus an added boost of inulin from the coconut sugar, they’re not just delicious, they’re nutritious. The A, C, and E vitamins in pumpkin strengthen your immune system and help it to fight infections and viruses. More good reasons to add a shot of pumpkin to your meals.
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

Are Eggs Allowed on the MIND Diet?

Yes, you can eat eggs on the MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurodegenerative delay), which limits only cheese and butter. The MIND diet is a combination of the Mediterranean diet and DASH (Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension) diet:. The Mediterranean diet encourages the consumption of plant-based foods including vegetables, fruits,...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy