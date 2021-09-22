Is Yerba Mate Bad for You?
If you are healthy and occasionally drink yerba mate, it’s unlikely that you will experience any adverse effects. However, some evidence suggests that long-term consumption of large amounts of yerba mate may increase the risk of malignancies of the mouth, throat, and lungs. Drinking yerba mate at a very hot temperature—at least 149 degrees F (65 degrees C)—is associated with a higher risk of cancer than drinking yerba mate at lower temperatures.www.medicinenet.com
