'Cold water immersion', more commonly known as 'ice baths' are routinely used by professional athletes after sports events. Dipping into 'icy' water (usually around 10 °C) for 5 to 10 minutes is claimed to improve muscle recovery and enhance future sports performances, but what is the science behind these claims? We asked 5 experts in exercise physiology: Do post-exercise ice baths improve performance? Here is what they said. What happens to muscles when they get cold? Many people use ice packs or a bag of frozen peas at home to reduce pain and swelling if they have pulled a muscle. Johanna Lanner, an expert in muscle physiology from...

