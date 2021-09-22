How Much Caffeine Is in Green Tea vs. Coffee?

Check out the menu: ala coffee+more – Menu (PDF) “The team behind Dupont Circle’s Levantine inspired ala (1320 19th Street NW) has converted part of the first floor space into ala coffee + more. A coffee shop for the neighborhood, ala coffee and more will sell pastries, teas and coffees, highlighting traditional ingredients of the Levantine region. House made coffee includes drip, espresso, Turkish and pour over versions, with additions like ground cardamom, rosehip and dried lavender leaves and Levantine flavors like orange blossom and elderflower can also be added to tea. In addition to coffee & tea, they will also offer house made bakery items like the Zaatar to my Labneh, a croissant dusted with za’atar and filled with labneh and the Halva Nice Day a caraway cinnamon dusted halva croissant, as well as scones, like Heavenly Tahini, a walnut, tahini maple scone.
