CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Cumulus, Rolling Stone Introduce ''Don't Let This Flop''

Radio Online
 6 days ago

Cumulus Media and Rolling Stone have introduced the podcast "Don't Let This Flop" on the Cumulus Podcast Network. The weekly show highlights the week on TikTok, revealing the top trends and memes in all areas including dance, recipes, makeup challenges, viral videos, celebrity videos, grassroots campaigns intended to raise awareness of social issues and anything else capturing TikTok users' attention. Hosts Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson are joined by a special guest to discuss the significance and relevance of the week's most popular posts outside the world of TikTok.

news.radio-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Don’t Let This Flop,’ John Skipper, ‘I’m Listening,’ Ingrid Andress.

News Bites for September 22... ...Cumulus Media and Rolling Stone have partnered for “Don’t Let This Flop,” a new weekly podcast that will highlight the week on TikTok, revealing the top trends and memes in all areas including dance, recipes, makeup challenges, viral videos, celebrity videos, grassroots campaigns intended to raise awareness of social issues, and anything else capturing TikTok users’ attention each week. The program, which is produced for the Cumulus Podcast Network, is hosted by Rolling Stone Senior Writers Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson, along with a special guest each week.
TV & VIDEOS
L.A. Weekly

Dead Daisies on Rolling Stones

Dead Daisies on Rolling Stones: Glenn Hughes, currently of hard rock supergroup the Dead Daisies and formerly of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath among others, told us about an early Rolling Stones experience. Glenn Hughes: My first memories of a show on a major scale would be May 27, 1964...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Cumulus Media#Pop Music#Tiktok#Village Voice#The New York Times#New York Magazine#The Washington Post#The New Yorker
Radio Online

Podcastone Judging Panel for ''The Next Big Podcast Star''

PodcastOne has set its panel of judges to select the winner of "Self Made Podcast Edition," an audio competition to find the next big podcast star for the network. The list of podcast notables and advertising and media industry executives will use criteria ranging from sound quality to host relatability to show promotion paired with download numbers, to determine the grand prize winner.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae's He's All That has a major editing error

Addison Rae's gender-swapped He's All That came out on Netflix last month, and received a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were less than impressed - even pointing out an editing error in the film on TikTok. He's All That is basically a remake of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
saratogafalcon.org

Don’t worry Halsey, you will always have my love

Grammy-winning artist Halsey released her fourth album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” on Aug. 27. These 13-tracks, some of which were recorded during the singer’s recent pregnancy, received both positive and negative reviews due to her transition to a unique rock vibe. It was a contrast to her usual pop style, leading to mixed opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Rolling Stones: Back On The Road

The Rolling Stones are finally back on the road!!! The band officially kicks off the 13-date tour on Sunday night (September 26th) in St. Louis, Missouri at St. Louis' Dome at America’s Center, and wraps things up on November 20th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. The Stones are touring...
MUSIC
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy