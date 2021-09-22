Cumulus, Rolling Stone Introduce ''Don't Let This Flop''
Cumulus Media and Rolling Stone have introduced the podcast "Don't Let This Flop" on the Cumulus Podcast Network. The weekly show highlights the week on TikTok, revealing the top trends and memes in all areas including dance, recipes, makeup challenges, viral videos, celebrity videos, grassroots campaigns intended to raise awareness of social issues and anything else capturing TikTok users' attention. Hosts Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson are joined by a special guest to discuss the significance and relevance of the week's most popular posts outside the world of TikTok.news.radio-online.com
