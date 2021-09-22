CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

iHM/D.C. Names Dennis Glasgow PD of 104.7 WONK-FM

Radio Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHeartMedia appoints 20-year radio vet Dennis Glasgow as Program Director of 104.7 WONK-FM (W284CQ and WWDC-FM-HD2), effective immediately. Glasgow joins the DC region from Capitol Broadcasting, where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations and Program Director for three sports stations including, WCMC-FM in Raleigh. Previously, he served as PD for News/Talk outlets KPAM-AM and KKOV-AM in Portland, OR.

news.radio-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Online

iHeartMedia/Charlotte & Raleigh Names Chris Crowley PD

IHeartMedia Charlotte and Raleigh appoints 20-year veteran programmer Chris Crowley as Program Director for Classic Rock WRFX-FM (99.7 The Fox) and Alternative WEND-FM (106.5 The End) in Charlotte, as well as Classic Rock WRDU and Alternative W237BZ (ALT 95.3) in Raleigh, effective October 1. He most recently served as an Operations Manager for Townsquare Media in Buffalo.
Radio Online

KODI/Cody WY Morning Host Darian Dudrick Dead at 52

News/Talk KODI-AM and K244CG/Cody, WY, morning host Darian Dudrick has died following a sudden illness. He was only 52. Dudrick joined the Legend Communications-owned stations in 2014 after working in the newspaper industry for 22 years. In a statement, station owners Larry and Susan Patrick said, "Darian Dudrick was with...
CODY, WY
Radio Online

WFLC (Hits 97.3) Relaunches as ''The Rhythm of Miami''

Cox Media Group's CHR WFLC (Hits 97.3)/Miami re-launches as "Hits 97.3 The Rhythm Of Miami." The station is airing 5000 songs in a row, saying "Miami, you've been waiting for a station like this. It's the vibe, the mood, the feeling. The wait is over." VP/Programming Steve Smith commented, "We...
MIAMI, FL
Radio Online

WABC Welcomes Medugno to Music Radio Weekend Lineup

WABC/New York welcomes local crooner and entertainer Vinnie Medugno to its music radio weekend lineup. Your Cousin Vinnie airs 5-6pm beginning Saturday, September 25 with hits from the 60s and 70s. Medugno has served as a fill-in talent on WABC and has entertained New Yorkers with his covers of classic hits at festivals, charity events and concerts.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Radio Online

Saga Selects Markley, Van Camp & Robbins for Middays

Compass Media Networks announces that Saga Communications is now broadcasting syndicated "Markley, van Camp & Robbins" across five of its heritage News/Talk stations, including WHCU-AM/Ithaca NY (12-3pm), WINA-AM/Charlottesville VA (1-4pm), WNZE-AM/Clarksville TN (11-2pm), WSVA-AM/Harrisonburg VA (1-3pm) and WTAX-AM/Springfield IL (12-2pm) "We're excited about welcoming Markley, Van Camp & Robbins to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Online

WTTS/Indianapolis Names Lenny Diana as Program Director

AAA WTTS-FM/Indianapolis appoints 25-year radio veteran Lenny Diana as Program Director and Music Director, effective October 18. He'll also oversee programming for co-owned Alternative WGBJ-FM (ALT 102.3)/Fort Wayne. Diana joins the AAA outlet from Classic Rock WAQY and Active Rock WLZR (Lazer 99.3 and 105.1)/Springfield, MA, where he served as OM/PD for the past eight years. He replaces Laura Duncan, who exits after 19 years on September 24 to become Brand Manager of Audacy AAA WXRT/Chicago.
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Online

Steve Dent to Program 92.5 The Fox Cincinnati

Cumulus has appointed Steve Dent as Program Director for 92.5 The Fox/WOFX-FM, Cincinnati's Classic Rock. Dent, a native Cincinnatian, will continue to host Mornings on Cumulus Indianapolis' 93.9X/WNDX-FM. A 20-year Rock radio veteran, he most recently programmed WTUE-FM (Classic Rock), WZDA-FM (Alternative) and WXEG-FM (Alternative) in Dayton, OH. Jon Laing,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Online

Cat Thomas Returns to Beasley Media/Las Vegas as OM

Cat Thomas returns to Beasley Media Group as Operations Manager of its cluster in Las Vegas cluster. He'll also become Program Director of Urban AC KOAS (Jammin' 105.7), as well as Digital PD for the cluster, including Country KCYE (102.7 Coyote Country), Classic Hits KKLZ, Talk KDWN, Hot AC KVGS (Star 107.9) and KOAS. Previously, he served as OM for the local group from November, 2020 to March.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#D C#Radio Industry#Basketball#Broadcast Radio#Ihm D C#Wwdc Fm#Capitol Broadcasting#Operations And Program#Wcmc Fm#Raleigh#Pd For News Talk#Kpam Am#Kkov Am#Red Zebra Broadcasting#Wtem Am#Kfxx Am#Klz Am#Knml Am#Ga
Radio Online

iHeartMedia/Salisbury Names Katie Hoyt Market President

IHeartMedia appoints Katie Hoyt as Market President for Salisbury, MD, effective immediately. She most recently was the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Salisbury market. In addition, Hoyt has served as the Regional Digital Sales Manager for MediaOnePA (Gannett/USA Today) and The Hanover/York Sales Manager for MediaOnePA (Gannett/USA Today Network), where she began her media career.
SALISBURY, MD
Radio Online

WINZ Rebrands to FOX Sports 940 Miami

IHeartMedia Miami's 940 AM WINZ, Miami's Sports Station, is rebranding to FOX Sports 940 Miami, and will broadcast FOX Sports Radio's weekday lineup. The official launch took place this morning Wednesday, September 22, at 6:00a.m. EDT. The station will continue to serve as the official flagship radio station for all...
MIAMI, FL
Radio Online

iHM/Pittsburgh Inks Broadcast Deal with Duquesne Dukes

IHeartMedia Pittsburgh inks a broadcast agreement with Duquesne University to air football and men's basketball games, effective immediately. Duquesne University fans can listen on WPGB-FM-HD2, WBGG-AM (970 ESPN) or on the iHeartRadio app. This new deal gives Duquesne fans the ability to hear the play-by-play action of football and basketball both within the Pittsburgh region and nationwide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Radio Online

Guy Zapoleon to Join Loyd Ford's Clubhouse ''Encouragers''

Veteran radio programmer and consultant Guy Zapoleon will join consultant Loyd Ford from Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and the The Encouragers group on the Clubhouse app to discuss music, music discovery, research and rotations -- then and now on Friday, October 1 at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Zapoleon will discuss his music systems and programming philosophy during its first live night event.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Radio Online

Kevin Dietz Joins WJR-AM/Detroit for 9am-Noon

WFLC (Hits 97.3) Relaunches as ''The Rhythm of Miami''. Cox Media Group's CHR WFLC (Hits 97.3)/Miami re-launches as "Hits 97.3 The Rhythm Of Miami." The station is airing 5000 songs in a row, saying "Miami, you've been waiting for a station like this. It's the vibe, the mood, the feeling. The wait is More.
Radio Online

B101.5/Fredericksburg Debuts ''The Jeremy Grey Show''

Hot AC WBQB (B101.5) Fredericksburg, VA, adds Jeremy Grey as permanent morning host replacing long-time B101.5 morning personality Dee Daniels, who relocated to Savannah, GA, in August to pursue a new opportunity outside of the industry. "The Jeremy Grey Show" will debut Monday, September 27, and air weekdays 5-10am. "It's...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Radio Online

"The Sandy Show" Returns Home to Austin

"The Sandy Show," part of United Stations' lineup of "Dayparts On Demand," adds two new weekday affiliates -- KVET-FM-HD2/Austin, TX and WUCH (106.9 Kicks Country)/Cookeville, TN. The program, which features veteran air personality Sandy McIlree, teamed with wife Tricia, started in 2019 through USRN. The biggest news is that McIlree is now back on the air in the time slot and the market that was home to his greatest success, mornings in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
watchers.news

At least 8 fireballs over the United States on September 24

At least 8 fireballs were seen over the United States on September 24, 2021, with the largest grouping of eyewitnesses reports -- more than 130 -- associated with an event that occurred at 23:41 UTC (19:40 EDT) over North Carolina. The fireball became visible 77 km (48 miles) above the...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in South Dakota

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy