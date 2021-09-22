iHM/D.C. Names Dennis Glasgow PD of 104.7 WONK-FM

"The Sandy Show," part of United Stations' lineup of "Dayparts On Demand," adds two new weekday affiliates -- KVET-FM-HD2/Austin, TX and WUCH (106.9 Kicks Country)/Cookeville, TN. The program, which features veteran air personality Sandy McIlree, teamed with wife Tricia, started in 2019 through USRN. The biggest news is that McIlree is now back on the air in the time slot and the market that was home to his greatest success, mornings in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO