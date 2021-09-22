iHM/D.C. Names Dennis Glasgow PD of 104.7 WONK-FM
IHeartMedia appoints 20-year radio vet Dennis Glasgow as Program Director of 104.7 WONK-FM (W284CQ and WWDC-FM-HD2), effective immediately. Glasgow joins the DC region from Capitol Broadcasting, where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations and Program Director for three sports stations including, WCMC-FM in Raleigh. Previously, he served as PD for News/Talk outlets KPAM-AM and KKOV-AM in Portland, OR.news.radio-online.com
