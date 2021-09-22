CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Looking To Hire 25,000 Employees Nationwide At Virtual Career Fair Friday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health announced that it's recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event Friday. CVS says the new positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months, when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

