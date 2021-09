Clubhouse has been out of beta for quite a while now, and the company is now working on unique features to give it a leg up over competitors. The company recently added text messaging to the service, which can be used one-on-one or in groups. Next up is a new Clips feature, that allows you to save the last thirty seconds of conversation in a Clubhouse room. This is then shared with all participants of the call.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO