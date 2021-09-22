CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Media Execs Support Reinstatement of Tax Certificate Pgm

Radio Online
 6 days ago

A letter from media executives to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is supporting the reinstatement of a tax certificate program to encourage investment in radio and TV broadcast station ownership for women and people of color. The media executives serve as the dean and associate deans of the Broadcast Leadership Training program, an Executive-MBA style program that exposes broadcasters who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners, particularly women and people of color, the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and running a successful broadcast operation.

news.radio-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Independent

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they'll need to push the sprawling package through Congress The Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually Saturday, approved the measure on a near party-line vote, 20-17. Passage marked a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn’t allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pgm#Reinstatement#Radio#Tax Incentive#House#Senate#H R 4871
insideradio.com

Media Executives Urge Pelosi And Schumer To Get Behind Tax Certificate Bills.

A group of media executives is asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to get behind a bill that would revive the minority tax certificate program. Designed to increase the number of women and minority broadcasters, the tax certificate would give federal tax credits to companies that divest a station to groups that have long lagged behind in station ownership. The Expanding Broadcast Opportunities Act (H.R. 4871) was introduced in the House by Reps. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) and Steven Horsford (D-NV) with a similar bill (S. 2456) introduced in the Senate by Gary Peters (D-MI) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ).
CONGRESS & COURTS
tvtechnology.com

Media Execs Urge Reinstatement of Tax Incentives to Promote Diversity in Station Ownership

WASHINGTON D.C.—Four media executives who serve at the dean and associate deans of the Broadcast Leadership Training program have sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in support of the reinstatement of a tax certificate program to encourage investment in TV and radio broadcast station ownership for women and people of color.
CONGRESS & COURTS
aicpa.org

AICPA Voices Strong Support for Cortez-Masto Disaster Tax Relief Bill

Washington, D.C. (September 15, 2021) – The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is voicing its strong support for S.2748, the Filing Relief for Natural Disasters Act, introduced by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) today. The bipartisan bill – which is a companion bill to earlier legislation introduced in the House and supported by the AICPA – is sponsored by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) John Kennedy (R-LA) and includes the following provisions:
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Missouri Independent

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House coalescing around infrastructure deal

House Democrats started Monday to coalesce around a deal to pass President Biden's signature Build Back Better infrastructure package, with progressive opposition weakening and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) seeming to de-link the biggest components of it. What they're saying: “We can’t be ready to say, 'Until the Senate passes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Democrats Head Toward Piecemeal Infrastructure Votes As Coalition Frays

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had never wavered. She said simply would not bring any bill to the floor of the House for a vote if it didn’t have enough votes to pass. But in the last 24 hours, she seems to have softened that position—if not dared her progresive friends to prove her a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Facing a heap of defeat, progressives stake hopes on spending bill

With a long list of other goals tattered by Democrats’ thin majorities, liberals are pinning their hopes on a social spending megabill. Immigration, voting rights, policing, gun control: Congress is filled with liberal hopes crushed by the reality of slim Democratic majorities. So progressives are digging in on what could be their last chance at success in years.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy