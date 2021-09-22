Media Execs Support Reinstatement of Tax Certificate Pgm
A letter from media executives to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is supporting the reinstatement of a tax certificate program to encourage investment in radio and TV broadcast station ownership for women and people of color. The media executives serve as the dean and associate deans of the Broadcast Leadership Training program, an Executive-MBA style program that exposes broadcasters who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners, particularly women and people of color, the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and running a successful broadcast operation.news.radio-online.com
Comments / 0