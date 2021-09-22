CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViews are breathtaking! Signature unit with 2beds/2baths + den/3rd bedroom (with murphy bed) boasting newer (2015) high end finishes. Sweeping views of Chicago, Lake Michigan, Grant Park & Buckingham Fountain from floor to ceiling windows in living room & both bedrooms. Open floorplan w/living room, dining area & Snaidero kitchen w/6-burner Wolf range, Sub-Zero Fridge & quartz counters. Second bedroom currently open creating a more grand living space (can easily be closed back up). Master suite has walk-in-closet & attached Carrera marble bath with walk-in shower & separate jetted tub. Wide plank walnut hardwood floors throughout. The Grant is a luxury building w/24 hour door-staff, on-site management & engineer, indoor pool & Jacuzzi, fitness room overlooking Grant Park, massive party room with full kitchen, roof deck w/grills, theatre room, kids playroom, business center & dog grooming station. Included in rent is 1 heated garage parking spot.

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60647

This is a NO SMOKE, clean air property! This is a gut-rehab, large, 4 bedroom in HUMBOLDT PARK! New steam shower! Located 25 minutes west of the North & Clybourn Red Line and 15 minutes west of Damen/Milwaukee Blue Line! The #72 North Ave. bus drops you just feet from your door. Only a 5-minute drive to I-290 expressway for a quick commute into downtown. Other features: -In-unit laundry! -Ample street parking in front of the house! -Water included! -Steps from neighborhood grocery store -Gated backyard for privacy entering and exiting the property -Spacious backyard and patio -$1,000 deposit for an October 1st move-in! This property is broker owned!
932 N Wood Street #2

West Town 2 bed 2 in boutique three unit building. Unit is freshly painted and features oak hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in living room, chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and large rear deck with natural gas grill. Both bedrooms well sized with primary suite featuring walk-in closet. Single oversized parking space available for $85 per month (can fit two compact cars tandem)! Walking distance to all that Augusta Blvd, Chicago Ave & Division Street have to offer and minutes to the El/bus and downtown. Pets welcome, limit one pet, aggressive breeds restricted and pet weight limit of 50lbs. Available October 1st!!
912 Ridge Square #318

Available 10/001 is this beautiful Junior one bedroom situated in a delightful, park-like community is The Terrace of Elk Grove Village. Conveniently located just minutes from Chicago and O'Hare International Airport, eight boutique buildings offer a peaceful haven with amenities throughout and gracious floor plans. If you're looking for a welcoming place to call home, The Terrace of Elk Grove Village is the right choice. Call today and set up your personal tour.
Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60646

Beautiful, clean, and freshly painted 3 bedrooms unit ready to move in! Features: Large living room/ dining room with new carpeting. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floor, and breakfast area. Spacious 3 bedrooms with new carpet and large closets. New light fixtures. Laundry and storage on the first floor, a large backyard for your summer enjoyment. Rent includes water. Ample street parking. Close to shopping including Mariano's and restaurants. Public transportation at the door. Close to Metra, EL, and major highways. Come and rent it! Great Unit!!
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Check out this gut rehabbed condo quality duplex apartment down in the Bronzeville. Bedrooms aren't that large, however the amenities such as granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator). Central heat, central air, hardwood floors, brick loft wall, and two living spaces makes up for it. Back deck area and space to enjoy sitting out and have a nice BBQ. Laundry located in the building. Very clean and nice property from the interior to exterior. Income must be 3x the monthly rent and credit score must be a 615+ with no negative lines of credit.
Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

Perfect Location in Bell School District/North Center/St. Bens. 1200 square feet with a 3 season porch and a backyard!! Full Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, all matching silver appliances including a built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Spacious Living room flows into the Dining room and foyer. The apartment was fully rehabbed a couple years ago with updated bathroom, electric, plumbing and heat. Stackable laundry hook-ups for in house laundry! Hard wood floors and high ceilings. The three-season porch is perfect for your hobbies and enjoying the sun shine. BBQ and garden in the back yard! Within Bell school district. Four blocks away from 2 brown line stops. Restaurants, cafes, shops, clubs - all at your doorstep. Walk to the Jewel, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks. This is the middle floor of a three flat building.
4148 N Greenview Avenue

Greenview Avenue, in Chicago's Graceland West neighborhood, is by far one of the city's most sought-after locations. This newly renovated home sits commandingly on an over-sized 27' x 161' lot and as you slip behind the original vintage Greystone facade, you'll find rooms of scale and all of the luxurious finishes you'd expect including: 5 BRs (4 on the 2nd floor), 4.2 bathrooms (3 en-suite), extra-large chef's kitchen with a Wolf & Sub-Zero appliance package, Grohe fixtures, natural stone bathrooms, extensive millwork, dark-stained hardwood floors, butler's pantry, mudroom, 2.5 car garage, wine cellar, media room and a private rear yard complimented by a garage-top roof deck...and much more! The property is also available for sale.
CHICAGO, IL
470 Larkspur Drive

Great Location 2 story entry way opens to Volume ceilings, Large Living Room. Formal Dining perfect for any Family Event. Great Size Eat -in Kitchen, offers Loads of counter work space, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Cabinets, perfect for the Chef of the family. Generious Size Famiy Room, Note Size. Master Suite, Vaulted Ceiling, walkin Closet, Full Private bath. All Additional Bed Rooms Good size. Laundry room 1st Floor. Need more space Full finished basement perfect Man Cave of Kids haven. Patio. Freshley Painted, New Furnace & AC New Wood laminet Flooring, Heated Garage. Close to High School, Tolls, Shopping. Interior Street location. Applicants Policy Apply. 30.00 fee required for application. Copy of last 2 months Pay stubs. Rental agent will supply app to assist in the application process.
700 E Algonquin Road #4306

RECEIVE $750 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE & MOVE-IN BY OCT 31st! Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
oucampus.org

20807 N 38th St

38th - NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! - Property Id: 243418. NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! Minutes from the Desert Ridge Marketplace and hundreds of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Large 4 bedroom layout plus private fenced pool and outdoor area. Home features, pool table, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, garage parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Also minutes from the Mayo Clinic, Kierland Shopping, World Class golf, the 101 and more. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
PHOENIX, AZ
1845 W Grand Avenue #1

Breathtaking 2Br/2Bth PLUS office space condo with desirable open floor-plan. Custom Euro Designed SS Kitchen with high end appliances and granite. Kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and provides additional countertop and cabinet space. High 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling thermo pane windows & hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with fireplace accommodates the perfect dining area. Master Bedroom boasts fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and private balcony. Large master bath has shower with body sprays, double vanity, jacuzzi tub & separate private area. Second Bedroom has walk-in closet and convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. Working from home will be perfect with the Office area! Solid Oak doors keep any noise out. In-Unit washer & dryer! 2 good size storage spaces in the unit and one shared storage space outside. Property is staged. Awesome location! Near Ukrainian Village in West Town and surrounded by trendy restaurants, grocery stores, public transportation, shopping, and express access to Downtown. Rooftop Deck Access, Parking, and Water/Sewage/Garbage are INCLUDED in the rent! Pets ok. Weight restrictions. No Security Deposit, Rhino policy required.
1313 Cromwell Court #1313

Spacious and bright 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath + 1 car garage. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry closet. Spacious living/dining combo with sliding doors that open to the patio, perfect for winter and summer entertaining. In-unit full size laundry with recently updated washer and dryer. Laminate floors throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with a separate vanity and a shower. Second bath has a soaking tub. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. 1 car garage has extra storage. Enjoy great community with outdoor pool and tennis court. Just minutes to Hawthorn Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers, Metra stations, and Schools. Walk to magnificent Big Bear Lake Park and take front row during 4th of July fireworks extravaganza!
555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
1959 W Superior Street #3

Gorgeous and super spacious 2 bed/2 baths in prime West Town location. High ceilings and hardwood floors thorough, this condo is filled with natural light. Updated kitchen featuring wood cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living area w/over 1250 sq. ft. on one level. Laundry in unit. Available October 1, the unit will be professionally cleaned. Easy street parking. Gorgeous common patio on top of the garage.
11400 Burr Oak Lane

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable Burr Oaks Glen North subdivision. Award winning Pleasantdale school district and Lyons Township High School. Fall in love with this house including the Chef's dream kitchen finished with all Bosch appliances: a double oven, an induction cooktop, a double door refrigerator, a built-in microwave drawer as well as an extra sink and a wine cooler. Custom made cabinets and a breakfast island with granite and wood counter tops. Open floorplan with a large dining room and a family room with a woodburning fireplace and build in wooden shelves. First floor office. The second floor with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizers. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a curbless shower, air bathtub, heated floors and a towel warmer. Fine woodwork and high quality design finishes. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Full finished basement with a playroom, custom bar and an extra bedroom suite. Huge laundry/ storage room with an additional office space. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and an extra storage. Professionally lanscaped yard with a sprinkler system, outside programmable lights and an invisible dog fence. Eco Life Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. New 2019 outside paint, stucco, gutters, soffits, window trims, attic insulation and outside lights. Concrete driveway(2018), new deck (2020), A/C/furnace (2014) and coil (2020), windows(2014), 2 water heaters and sump pump with a backup (2014). This house has been completely renovated and is ready for a new owner. You will enjoy a great location, close to the Village Center with shops, dining and Chicago Pace bus, park district and all amenities Burr Ridge has to offer.
6305 Joliet Road #9

1 bedroom great location!!! has nice flooring through out with plenty of closet space . 2 parking spaces in the back . only pay electric . laundry room is right next to the unit . there is a app fee for credit and back ground anyone 18 or over.
5S560 Paxton Drive #2H

Fantastic opportunity to lease this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Naperville Condo with private entrance through the garage. Open floor layout and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom kitchen, center island, quartz countertops, custom lighting, premium appliances, soaring vaulted ceiling, private oversized balcony that connects living room and master suite, walk in closets, updated bathroom ("Whirpool" tub), can't forget in unit laundry and few more extras that you'll get to enjoy here. It deserves to be called home. It feels upscale, happy with some sophistication if you will. It feels like a town-home with it's private stairway to the garage. Check it out and you'll know what I mean! Also close to HWY-88, and many shopping and restaurant options, but located in pleasant peaceful neighborhood.
