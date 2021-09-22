Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605
Views are breathtaking! Signature unit with 2beds/2baths + den/3rd bedroom (with murphy bed) boasting newer (2015) high end finishes. Sweeping views of Chicago, Lake Michigan, Grant Park & Buckingham Fountain from floor to ceiling windows in living room & both bedrooms. Open floorplan w/living room, dining area & Snaidero kitchen w/6-burner Wolf range, Sub-Zero Fridge & quartz counters. Second bedroom currently open creating a more grand living space (can easily be closed back up). Master suite has walk-in-closet & attached Carrera marble bath with walk-in shower & separate jetted tub. Wide plank walnut hardwood floors throughout. The Grant is a luxury building w/24 hour door-staff, on-site management & engineer, indoor pool & Jacuzzi, fitness room overlooking Grant Park, massive party room with full kitchen, roof deck w/grills, theatre room, kids playroom, business center & dog grooming station. Included in rent is 1 heated garage parking spot.www.bhhschicago.com
