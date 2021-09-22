CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETER DOHERTY v BARLINNIE PRISON

By William Robb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy daughter is Pete Doherty ‘s number 1 fan. His music helped her through some of the darkest moments of her life. My daughter bought us the tickets to go and see her idol, who by the way was born on the same date, but she never even got a glimpse of him never mind got her. Pete Doherty collected writings book signed because he didn’t live up to the hype that was published not even playing his DJ set. We were totally gutted not to see her legend, the lack of information regarding his no show has put her back to her darkest days, extremely disappointed in peter and the whole set up. I’m. A father disgusted (ps a signed print was offered for £250…. When he didn’t live up to expectations was a total effrontery I’d say)

femalefirst.co.uk

Pete Doherty and Katia de Vidas are engaged

Pete Doherty is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Katia de Vidas, a rep has confirmed. Pete Doherty is engaged to Katia de Vidas. The 42-year-old musician - who has been clean of heroin for more than two years - popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, who has recently been seen sporting a sparkling engagement ring.
Amomama

James Brown’s Body Met a Tragic Fate & Was Relocated 14 Times after His Death in 2006 - Here’s What Happened

James Brown had a long-lasting and successful career but met his end in 2006 at 73. However, the events after his demise left a sour taste in the mouth. James Brown was a man of extraordinary talents. He could sing, dance, produce music, and was a bandleader. His exploits led him to be called various nicknames, including "Godfather of Soul," "Mr. Dynamite," and "Soul Brother No. 1."
Person
Pete Doherty
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
Telegraph

'You could see the break up happening from day one': What really went wrong for The Beatles

Let It Be was the album that brought The Beatles’ career to an end, and with it the 1960s. Recorded in 1969, it marked just seven years from the artless simplicity of the group’s first single, Love Me Do – written when Paul McCartney was 16 and ‘sagging off ’ from school. Seven years that encompassed a breathtaking growth in songwriting and performing artistry, fan hysteria and dabblings with drugs and Eastern mysticism. The Beatles had ascended to Olympian heights, becoming the biggest-selling group of all time, reinventing popular music for ever.
Effingham Radio

Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
Winchester News Gazette

Shannen Doherty says cancer battle is 'part of life'

Shannen Doherty has accepted that her cancer battle is "part of life". The 50-year-old actress has been living with stage four breast cancer since 2019 but insisted she tries not to complain about her illness and is focused on informing people about the disease. Speaking during a virtual panel for...
