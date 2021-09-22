CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The US Air Force's First Five B-21 Stealth Bombers Are in 'Final Assembly'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, we reported that two of the U.S. Air Force's B-21 stealth bombers were ready to take to the skies. While we haven't heard much or spotted them anywhere near the Edwards Base in California, there is definitely some rapid progress about the aircraft on the way to its first planned flight in 2022. The number of aircraft that are in final assembly has moved up to five, The Drive reported.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the first new-production Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet on Aug. 31. The first of 78 new Super Hornets built by The Boeing Company was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, for continued developmental […] The post Navy continues Block III Super Hornet testing, accepts first new production jet appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
arizonadailyindependent.com

Air Forces Retires B-1 Bombers To Davis- Monthan Boneyard

Air Force Global Strike Command concluded its divestiture of 17 B-1B bombers Sept. 23, as the last aircraft departed Edwards Air Force Base, California, to fly to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The divestiture of the aircraft is in support of the United States Air Force’s efforts...
California State
sldinfo.com

US Air Force Special Operations FARP

U.S. Air Force Forward Area Refueling Point personnel assigned to the 18th Logistics Rediness Squadron refuel an MH-60 Blackhawk with U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 18, 2021. TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA. 07.18.2021.
US News and World Report

Retired B-1 Bombers Sent to Boneyard at Air Base in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona. The last of the 13 bombers destined for storage or disposal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson arrived Thursday after being flown from a base in California, an Air Force statement said.
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
Flight Global.com

US Air Force considers buying the E-7 Wedgetail

The US Air Force (USAF) is considering the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail to replace its fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. “The E-7 is a good platform,” General Charles Brown, chief of staff of the USAF, said during the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference on 21 September. “It is something we are considering.”
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building stealth bombers.
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
thedrive

The Air Force Is Testing Robotic Loaders To Mount Hypersonic Missiles On Its Bombers

The ability to rapidly load large hypersonic missiles onto Air Force bombers that are operating from remote airfields is of increasing importance. Picture the scene, a decade or so in the future. A close ally of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region has come under attack from a regional power, and the U.S. Air Force has deployed bombers to the area. These aircraft are stationed at established airfields but without the major infrastructure to support large-scale bomber operations, to reduce the chances of having these assets knocked out on the ground.
theaviationgeekclub.com

USAF F-102 pilot tells the story of when he was left alone in the cockpit of a KC-135 flying from the US to Okinawa

‘So … there I was, the only pilot in the cockpit and I have never piloted a KC-135 before!,’ Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot. ‘During the Vietnam era, I was stationed in Okinawa, as a pilot, flying the F-102,’ recalls Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot, on Quora. “I had just finished an R&R to the states and was returning to Okinawa. To get back, I caught a “hop” in a KC-135 (Jet tanker) from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Okinawa. Normally, the passengers sit in the back of the aircraft, where many times it is also packed with cargo, such as spare engines, etc. In this flight, there were about five to ten passengers, as I recall.
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
