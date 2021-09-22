Rats - Liverpool

“From the darkness the works were born and revealed to the world at dawn” – Christopher Pussey. From September 18 to October 10, Chase Contemporary will host an exhibition of paintings by street art legends Banksy, Blek Le Rat, and Richard Hambleton. On view at the gallery’s East Hampton location, among the works featured will be Banksy’s famous “Haight Street Rat,” 2010, which was the subject of the documentary “Saving Banksy.” This is the first time the piece will be on exhibit in New York and with this presentation, Chase Contemporary aims to place one of the world’s most famous contemporary street artists — Banksy — alongside two pioneers of an earlier generation.

