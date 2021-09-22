Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

FULLY FURNISHED in PILSEN 3 bed / 2.5 bath ground floor unit with a beautiful master suite featuring a walk-in closet & attached bathroom. This is a fully equipped Airbnb-quality apartment with furniture, dishes, linens, cleaning supplies and much more! Be sure to view the 3D virtual walkthrough! Newly built in 2020, this rental checks all the boxes: in-unit laundry, central AC, garbage disposal, dishwasher, hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & premium window treatments. Off-street parking space is available ($100/mo) and is equipped with a 220V electric car charging outlet! Tastefully decorated with tons of natural light, the apartment is currently set up with 2 bedrooms (1 queen bed, 1 full bed) and a home office; landlord can add a bed to the 3rd bedroom if preferred. Only 1/2 mile to the CTA Pink Line & 3/4 mile to BNSF Aurora Metra Line. Situated on a low traffic cul-de-sac, with easy access to Western Ave and urban amenities. Experience the multiple fine Italian dining establishments in Heart of Italy, a hidden gem just two blocks away! The following lease terms are available: 1 year- $2,000/month; 6 months $2,250; 3 months $2,500. Pets are welcome with a one-time $100 deposit, no breed restrictions! Tenant pays electric, gas, and internet (1-gig available); landlord pays water/trash. Background and credit check will be required for all applicants.