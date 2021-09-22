CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULLY FURNISHED in PILSEN 3 bed / 2.5 bath ground floor unit with a beautiful master suite featuring a walk-in closet & attached bathroom. This is a fully equipped Airbnb-quality apartment with furniture, dishes, linens, cleaning supplies and much more! Be sure to view the 3D virtual walkthrough! Newly built in 2020, this rental checks all the boxes: in-unit laundry, central AC, garbage disposal, dishwasher, hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & premium window treatments. Off-street parking space is available ($100/mo) and is equipped with a 220V electric car charging outlet! Tastefully decorated with tons of natural light, the apartment is currently set up with 2 bedrooms (1 queen bed, 1 full bed) and a home office; landlord can add a bed to the 3rd bedroom if preferred. Only 1/2 mile to the CTA Pink Line & 3/4 mile to BNSF Aurora Metra Line. Situated on a low traffic cul-de-sac, with easy access to Western Ave and urban amenities. Experience the multiple fine Italian dining establishments in Heart of Italy, a hidden gem just two blocks away! The following lease terms are available: 1 year- $2,000/month; 6 months $2,250; 3 months $2,500. Pets are welcome with a one-time $100 deposit, no breed restrictions! Tenant pays electric, gas, and internet (1-gig available); landlord pays water/trash. Background and credit check will be required for all applicants.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

700 E Algonquin Road #4306

RECEIVE $750 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE & MOVE-IN BY OCT 31st! Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
YOGA
bhhschicago.com

2125 W Devon Avenue #2

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath on Devon ave. Spacious light-filled living room and open-kitchen space with new cabinets and SS appliances with room for a dining table! Cozy primary bedroom with brand new bathroom, Hardwood floors throughout. In unit perks include dishwasher, master bedroom en suite, central air/heat and a separate office room!. Huge private outdoor space is great for entertaining. Laundry room will be put up in October. Outdoor rental parking is available for $100/mo.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60647

This is a NO SMOKE, clean air property! This is a gut-rehab, large, 4 bedroom in HUMBOLDT PARK! New steam shower! Located 25 minutes west of the North & Clybourn Red Line and 15 minutes west of Damen/Milwaukee Blue Line! The #72 North Ave. bus drops you just feet from your door. Only a 5-minute drive to I-290 expressway for a quick commute into downtown. Other features: -In-unit laundry! -Ample street parking in front of the house! -Water included! -Steps from neighborhood grocery store -Gated backyard for privacy entering and exiting the property -Spacious backyard and patio -$1,000 deposit for an October 1st move-in! This property is broker owned!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

Beautiful apartment in Jefferson Park on the third floor. It is full of light as it has southern exposure. It boasts a modern kitchen with quartz countertop, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, master bedroom with private bathroom, in-unit laundry, one parking space included, walking distance to CTA train, Jewel, Starbucks, CVA, and bus stop. Two bedrooms two bathrooms. You will love it. The listing agent is related to the owner.
REAL ESTATE
#West Side#Pets#Italy#Landlord#Ac#Italian
bhhschicago.com

912 Ridge Square #318

Available 10/001 is this beautiful Junior one bedroom situated in a delightful, park-like community is The Terrace of Elk Grove Village. Conveniently located just minutes from Chicago and O'Hare International Airport, eight boutique buildings offer a peaceful haven with amenities throughout and gracious floor plans. If you're looking for a welcoming place to call home, The Terrace of Elk Grove Village is the right choice. Call today and set up your personal tour.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

1101 Ritter Street #212

BRAND NEW FOR MAY 1st MOVE IN! Welcome to Randall Crossings Promenade! Your new studio and one bedroom apartment community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and spacious closets! Secure building common area cameras, elevator, individual storage lockers, and secure Luxor package retrieval system! Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, ponds, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings Promenade is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60646

Beautiful, clean, and freshly painted 3 bedrooms unit ready to move in! Features: Large living room/ dining room with new carpeting. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floor, and breakfast area. Spacious 3 bedrooms with new carpet and large closets. New light fixtures. Laundry and storage on the first floor, a large backyard for your summer enjoyment. Rent includes water. Ample street parking. Close to shopping including Mariano's and restaurants. Public transportation at the door. Close to Metra, EL, and major highways. Come and rent it! Great Unit!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

8424 W 87th Street #3C

Updated Third Floor, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment located in Hickory Hills! Laminate Wood Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedrooms! Freshly Painted in Warn Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! You will Love the Spacious Rooms! On-Site Coin Laundry! Two Assigned, Off Street Parking Spaces included! Conveniently located near the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18 years of age. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Check out this gut rehabbed condo quality duplex apartment down in the Bronzeville. Bedrooms aren't that large, however the amenities such as granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator). Central heat, central air, hardwood floors, brick loft wall, and two living spaces makes up for it. Back deck area and space to enjoy sitting out and have a nice BBQ. Laundry located in the building. Very clean and nice property from the interior to exterior. Income must be 3x the monthly rent and credit score must be a 615+ with no negative lines of credit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

Perfect Location in Bell School District/North Center/St. Bens. 1200 square feet with a 3 season porch and a backyard!! Full Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, all matching silver appliances including a built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Spacious Living room flows into the Dining room and foyer. The apartment was fully rehabbed a couple years ago with updated bathroom, electric, plumbing and heat. Stackable laundry hook-ups for in house laundry! Hard wood floors and high ceilings. The three-season porch is perfect for your hobbies and enjoying the sun shine. BBQ and garden in the back yard! Within Bell school district. Four blocks away from 2 brown line stops. Restaurants, cafes, shops, clubs - all at your doorstep. Walk to the Jewel, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks. This is the middle floor of a three flat building.
REAL ESTATE
Austin Weekly News

New West Side collaboration forms

Eight West Side nonprofits and civil rights organizations have united to form the Westside Collaborative Project, an initiative designed to provide a wide range of services for West Side youths ages 14 to 24 thanks to a $1.8 million state grant that uses revenues from the tax on cannabis sales.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

6252 S Gullikson Road #1N

Chicago Clearing 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment on the first level. 1 car garage. Family room with fireplace .In unite laundry . 2 year lease preferred. Verification of income , credit and background check. Good credit is a must. Non refundable security deposit of $650.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

7900 W 26th Street #1N

Great , first floor 1 North, 2 bedroom spacious apartment, large bedrooms bedrooms with good closet space, all hardwood floors, except kitchen. Immaculate condition. Well maintained building from top to bottom. One parking space behind building, lots of street parking available as well. Everything included except tenants pay own electric. Very convenient location.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

35 E North Avenue #4

Walk to downtown Lake Bluff restaurants, shops and train station. End unit apartment with basement with full-sized washer and dryer and assigned parking spot. Monthly rent totals $1,575 ($1,525 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Smoking is not permitted. One small pet will be considered with a monthly pet rent of $50 and a pet deposit of $500. Application fee of $75 per adult includes credit report, background check and income verification. Move in fee is $250.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

1845 W Grand Avenue #1

Breathtaking 2Br/2Bth PLUS office space condo with desirable open floor-plan. Custom Euro Designed SS Kitchen with high end appliances and granite. Kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and provides additional countertop and cabinet space. High 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling thermo pane windows & hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with fireplace accommodates the perfect dining area. Master Bedroom boasts fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and private balcony. Large master bath has shower with body sprays, double vanity, jacuzzi tub & separate private area. Second Bedroom has walk-in closet and convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. Working from home will be perfect with the Office area! Solid Oak doors keep any noise out. In-Unit washer & dryer! 2 good size storage spaces in the unit and one shared storage space outside. Property is staged. Awesome location! Near Ukrainian Village in West Town and surrounded by trendy restaurants, grocery stores, public transportation, shopping, and express access to Downtown. Rooftop Deck Access, Parking, and Water/Sewage/Garbage are INCLUDED in the rent! Pets ok. Weight restrictions. No Security Deposit, Rhino policy required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1135 Hannah Avenue #2

CLEAN & READY! Make this Roomy 2ND Floor THREE Bedroom One Bathroom Apartment your next home. This Quintessential Flat features a sprawling 1250 sqft floor plan. A 16ft x 15ft Living Room and 13ft x 12 Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout this home (except the kitchen and patio). Each of the 3 Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen-Sized Bed and some furniture. Conveniences include an Ample Storage Space, a FREE washer/dryer in the building, and a Large Backyard. Rent includes HEAT, GAS and WATER. Trash, sewer, and (1) On-Site Parking Space. Conveniently located off Roosevelt & Harlem! A quick 16 Minute Walk to the Harlem Blue Line Station, a 6 Minute Drive to Loyola Medical Center, a 5 Minute Drive to I-290 and a multitude of grocery stores & eateries within about a five minute walk (Living Fresh and Walmart to name a few). Video upon request. Good (650) Credit and Verifiable Income History a MUST.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

432 Elmwood Avenue #2

Good sized one bedroom with plentiful closet and storage space. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for a little breakfast area. Coin Laundry and large storage locker included. Convenient location near St Francis Hospital, walk to EL , Metra, and Ridge Ave buses. Near Lake, South Blvd beach, Main/Chicago Ave shopping district. Easy street parking. Pets okay. 200 non-refundable move-in fee, one month security deposit, 650 minimum credit score required, background/credit/eviction history and proof of employment required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3615 N Sawyer Avenue #1

Special rate ($1700) for a lease of of 16 months (through March 31, 2023) or longer. Shorter lease rate is $1750. Extra large 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park four flat, close to everything the Elston corridor has to offer! The unit includes garage parking, heat and installing new windows and blinds throughout. This sunny top high first floor unit layout includes large foyer with coat closet, bright living room, separate dining room leading to a recently updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bath (updates made after pictures were taken) spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Pets considered on an individual basis. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to shopping, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. (pictures are from another unit in the building, same layout and finishes).
REAL ESTATE

