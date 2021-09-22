7562 Waukegan Road #G
No security deposit, just move in fee, $350/adult , Spacious clean apartment. The light pours into the open plan kitchen and living room. Nice size dining / work from home / study area, kitchen island w/ storage and bamboo floors. Ample closet space, laundry in building. Concrete patio for your outdoor needs along with garden space if you like. Walking distance to schools, close to shopping and LGH. You will feel right at home here! Non smoking building, pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Driveway parking available for extra fee.www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0