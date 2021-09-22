CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7562 Waukegan Road #G

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo security deposit, just move in fee, $350/adult , Spacious clean apartment. The light pours into the open plan kitchen and living room. Nice size dining / work from home / study area, kitchen island w/ storage and bamboo floors. Ample closet space, laundry in building. Concrete patio for your outdoor needs along with garden space if you like. Walking distance to schools, close to shopping and LGH. You will feel right at home here! Non smoking building, pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Driveway parking available for extra fee.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

700 E Algonquin Road #4306

RECEIVE $750 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE & MOVE-IN BY OCT 31st! Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
YOGA
bhhschicago.com

6252 S Gullikson Road #1N

Chicago Clearing 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment on the first level. 1 car garage. Family room with fireplace .In unite laundry . 2 year lease preferred. Verification of income , credit and background check. Good credit is a must. Non refundable security deposit of $650.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

6305 Joliet Road #9

1 bedroom great location!!! has nice flooring through out with plenty of closet space . 2 parking spaces in the back . only pay electric . laundry room is right next to the unit . there is a app fee for credit and back ground anyone 18 or over.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3615 N Sawyer Avenue #1

Special rate ($1700) for a lease of of 16 months (through March 31, 2023) or longer. Shorter lease rate is $1750. Extra large 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park four flat, close to everything the Elston corridor has to offer! The unit includes garage parking, heat and installing new windows and blinds throughout. This sunny top high first floor unit layout includes large foyer with coat closet, bright living room, separate dining room leading to a recently updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bath (updates made after pictures were taken) spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Pets considered on an individual basis. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to shopping, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. (pictures are from another unit in the building, same layout and finishes).
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1555 Ellinwood Avenue #518

This is a two bedroom plus den in the brand new Ellison Des Plaines Apartment luxury complex. Unit features a spacious open layout, with Balconies or patios out door areas. High efficiency washer and dryer, Kitchen with Quarts counter tops, and SS appliances. Amenities include resort style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, theater room, business center, fire pit with lounge area, grilling stations and package system. An ideal location within walking distance to shopping, train station, dining and entertainment options. Application fee is $65 per adult. One time administration fee of $350. Gas, Water, sewer, trash fee is based on usage. One time Pet fee $300 per pet, and $35 pet rent per month. Garage Parking $100 or $35 for outdoor space. Storage available for $35-$50 per month. The Ellison apartments Management Company will be administering the rental requirements to rent this property. The lease price is based on 13 month. ** Listed rent prices are set by a computerized rent system and can change Up or Down at anytime and without notice.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

65 E Monroe Street #4108

Stunning city views from high end contemporary 1BR in the loop. Features spacious 950sf floor plan, 10ft ceilings, espresso wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom kitchen with quartz counters and commercial grade appliances, laundry in unit and central heat-AC. The building features 24hr doorman, 49th floor common area amenities including lake views, indoor pool, outdoor jacuzzi, terrace, grills, business center, movie room and exercise room. Garage parking available through the building for $375. Owner prefers 18mo lease.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1220 Carol Street #B

Beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment near Dempster & Greenwood.Close to hospital, transportation, restaurant, shopping and highway. Hardwood throughout.Renovated kitchen with stainless appliance and bathroom w/ fancy tiles. Spacious freshly painted bedroom and living room. Coin laundry in the building. RENT INCLUDES Heat, Water, Storage locker & 1 Parking Space.Listing credit/background check. $ 45 application per adult.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3620 N Pine Grove Avenue #206

East Lakeview treasure. Enjoy the best of Wrigleyville in this great studio featuring an efficient kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and marble tiled backsplash with handy counter seating. Includes hardwood flooring, convenient bath with marble tile and organized walk-in closet. Front courtyard and washers/dryers on each floor. Steps to neighborhood fun with Wrigley Field, the Lake, Broadway and Clark Sts, Whole Foods, Jewel, Red Line train, fabulous restaurants and much, much more. Cable, gas, heat and 1 parking space included in rent (Space #2 - for smaller compact car). No pets.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Outstanding Apartment: 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Duplex Up, 2nd Floor walk up with stunning finishes that will make this feel like home. Luxury at its finest with a fireplace located on the second floor Master with a Jack and Jill Bath. Elegant bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Everything is brand New! New appliances, In unit Washer Dryer, 1 Parking Space Included in rent. Tenants are responsible for Heat, Hot Water, Cooking Gas. Non Smoking building & Pet Friendly. $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant, $250 Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees, Security Deposit is contingent upon credit results. One Year Lease $50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee for Each Applicant Subject to Non-Refundable Moving/Pet Fees and Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1845 W Grand Avenue #1

Breathtaking 2Br/2Bth PLUS office space condo with desirable open floor-plan. Custom Euro Designed SS Kitchen with high end appliances and granite. Kitchen island is perfect for entertaining and provides additional countertop and cabinet space. High 10' ceilings, floor to ceiling thermo pane windows & hardwood floors throughout. Bright living room with fireplace accommodates the perfect dining area. Master Bedroom boasts fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, and private balcony. Large master bath has shower with body sprays, double vanity, jacuzzi tub & separate private area. Second Bedroom has walk-in closet and convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. Working from home will be perfect with the Office area! Solid Oak doors keep any noise out. In-Unit washer & dryer! 2 good size storage spaces in the unit and one shared storage space outside. Property is staged. Awesome location! Near Ukrainian Village in West Town and surrounded by trendy restaurants, grocery stores, public transportation, shopping, and express access to Downtown. Rooftop Deck Access, Parking, and Water/Sewage/Garbage are INCLUDED in the rent! Pets ok. Weight restrictions. No Security Deposit, Rhino policy required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1959 W Superior Street #3

Gorgeous and super spacious 2 bed/2 baths in prime West Town location. High ceilings and hardwood floors thorough, this condo is filled with natural light. Updated kitchen featuring wood cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living area w/over 1250 sq. ft. on one level. Laundry in unit. Available October 1, the unit will be professionally cleaned. Easy street parking. Gorgeous common patio on top of the garage.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

11400 Burr Oak Lane

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable Burr Oaks Glen North subdivision. Award winning Pleasantdale school district and Lyons Township High School. Fall in love with this house including the Chef's dream kitchen finished with all Bosch appliances: a double oven, an induction cooktop, a double door refrigerator, a built-in microwave drawer as well as an extra sink and a wine cooler. Custom made cabinets and a breakfast island with granite and wood counter tops. Open floorplan with a large dining room and a family room with a woodburning fireplace and build in wooden shelves. First floor office. The second floor with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizers. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a curbless shower, air bathtub, heated floors and a towel warmer. Fine woodwork and high quality design finishes. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Full finished basement with a playroom, custom bar and an extra bedroom suite. Huge laundry/ storage room with an additional office space. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and an extra storage. Professionally lanscaped yard with a sprinkler system, outside programmable lights and an invisible dog fence. Eco Life Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. New 2019 outside paint, stucco, gutters, soffits, window trims, attic insulation and outside lights. Concrete driveway(2018), new deck (2020), A/C/furnace (2014) and coil (2020), windows(2014), 2 water heaters and sump pump with a backup (2014). This house has been completely renovated and is ready for a new owner. You will enjoy a great location, close to the Village Center with shops, dining and Chicago Pace bus, park district and all amenities Burr Ridge has to offer.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

7900 W 26th Street #1N

Great , first floor 1 North, 2 bedroom spacious apartment, large bedrooms bedrooms with good closet space, all hardwood floors, except kitchen. Immaculate condition. Well maintained building from top to bottom. One parking space behind building, lots of street parking available as well. Everything included except tenants pay own electric. Very convenient location.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

324 Mulberry Court #C1

Freshly painted first floor condo ready to see. Brand new carpet, neutral colors, abundance of natural lighting. Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, large pantry closet and nice size area for dining table. Hall bath includes a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio. Single car garage with storage area and parking area in the driveway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Charming 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom top floor unit! Kitchen features stove, refrigerator, quality tin ceiling, and huge pantry. Awesome built in china cabinet is great for keeping your extra plates and decorations. Bright living room is perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout! Second bedroom has a huge closet! Retro bathroom features subway tiles! Relax on your private rear deck and watch the sunset! In-building laundry. Walking distance to Central Park El, public transportation, restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, schools, fashion outlets, and historical Route 66 on Ogden Ave. Only ten minutes from the West Loop/Tri-Taylor area! No security deposit. Rhino policy is required. Water is included in the rent. 1 Pet OK up to 25 lbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bhhschicago.com

1135 Hannah Avenue #2

CLEAN & READY! Make this Roomy 2ND Floor THREE Bedroom One Bathroom Apartment your next home. This Quintessential Flat features a sprawling 1250 sqft floor plan. A 16ft x 15ft Living Room and 13ft x 12 Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout this home (except the kitchen and patio). Each of the 3 Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen-Sized Bed and some furniture. Conveniences include an Ample Storage Space, a FREE washer/dryer in the building, and a Large Backyard. Rent includes HEAT, GAS and WATER. Trash, sewer, and (1) On-Site Parking Space. Conveniently located off Roosevelt & Harlem! A quick 16 Minute Walk to the Harlem Blue Line Station, a 6 Minute Drive to Loyola Medical Center, a 5 Minute Drive to I-290 and a multitude of grocery stores & eateries within about a five minute walk (Living Fresh and Walmart to name a few). Video upon request. Good (650) Credit and Verifiable Income History a MUST.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6843 N Tripp Avenue

Lovely brick three bedroom colonial located across from Henry Proesel Park Complex that features plenty of green space, tennis courts, ball fields, playground and Aquatic Park. New kitchen appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Large private backyard with deck. Walking distance to great Lincolnwood Schools and library. Easy access to Eden Expressway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

8424 W 87th Street #3C

Updated Third Floor, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment located in Hickory Hills! Laminate Wood Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedrooms! Freshly Painted in Warn Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! You will Love the Spacious Rooms! On-Site Coin Laundry! Two Assigned, Off Street Parking Spaces included! Conveniently located near the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18 years of age. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6434 S AUSTIN Avenue #2

Executive Living In Midway Area with Great Shopping! Deluxe Owner's Unit 3 Beds 2 full Baths, Perfect For Related Living. Unit Updated With Hardwood Floors and Beautiful Ceramic. New Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Dishwasher & Microwave Oven; 2nd Kitchenette In Master BR suite. Juliet Balcony, New Flooring & Ceramic Throughout, All New Six Panel Doors and Carpentry; In Unit Laundry Room W/D Hookup. Private Oversized Brick 2 Car Garage With Large Apron For a Third Car. Perfect Midway Location Within Walking Distance To Orange Line, CTA, Hale Grammar School. Close to Ace Hardware, Aldi's, Costco, Fair Share Grocery, Jewel/Osco, 7-11 Store, Shop-And-Save & Walgreens: Bank of America, Chase, 5th/3rd & TCF Bank: Barnelli's, Chipotle, Dunkin Donuts, Giordano's, Lou Malnati's Pizza, & Starbucks: Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Kohl's, Target, & Wal-Mart: Numerous Medical Service Providers, Etc. 2 Year Lease Required, But Open To Short Term Rental. 2 Month Security Deposit With a 700+ Credit Score(s). Cats & Dogs 10lbs and Under Allowed. $500 Non Refundable Pet Fee. Refrigerator excluded.
REAL ESTATE

