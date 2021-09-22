CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Christopher Meloni Revel in Being the "Zaddy of the Moment"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Zaddy" dearest! Christopher Meloni has broken hearts and records playing detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Now, as season two of spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime returns tomorrow, Sept. 23, Meloni is finally owning his hot dad a.k.a. zaddy status. "To the best of my ability, but maybe I'm the zaddy of the moment and I humbly accept that, thank you," Meloni exclusively teased during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 22 at the 92nd Street Y. And, fans will get a special treat on Organized Crime this upcoming season. "It always feels great to have a job when you're an actor," Meloni joked....

HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Is romance in the cards for Benson and Stabler? Chris Meloni says ...

Before April 1, it seemed impossible that Elliot Stabler would ever return to the "SVU"-niverse, and then he did. Before this year, it seemed impossible there would ever be a world in which Elliot Stabler ended up with Olivia Benson — but here we are — talking about the possibility of TV's longest slow burn actually igniting.
Popculture

'Law & Order' Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Address Steamy, Viral Photo

Back in late August, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay sent the Law & Order fandom into a tizzy with a steamy photo of the two taken during production. The two recreated the photo on the Today Show Thursday morning, ahead of the season premieres for both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime. SVU starts its 23rd season at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode before Organized Crime starts its second season at 10 p.m. ET.
TheWrap

Christopher Meloni Says ‘Hope Springs Eternal’ for Benson-Stabler Hookup on New ‘Law & Order’ Seasons

The “Law & Order” universe returns with new storylines for its “SVU” and “Organized Crime” shows on Thursday, Sept. 23, and with that comes the question of where the relationship between former partners and longtime friends Commander Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is headed on Season 23 of main show and the second season of its spinoff series.
CinemaBlend

More OG Law And Order Actors Came To Visit Christopher Meloni On The Organized Crime Set

The second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is right around the corner and, because the show exists within the world of the long-running franchise, fans are likely anxious to know whether any other L&O alums will appear on the series this year. Law & Order characters have been known to crossover into different shows and, now that would appear to be the case here. Just recently, Christopher Meloni revealed that some OG guests had made their way onto the Organized Crime set!
cuindependent.com

CU alum Christopher Meloni on starring in “Law & Order”

How did CU alum Christopher Meloni go from being a history major to a starring role in the 12th most watched show in America?. Meloni, known for his role as the protective, paternal detective Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, is now starring in NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. Stabler was partnered with detective Olivia Benson from 1999 to 2011 on “Special Victims Unit” until his departure where he shot a teenage girl, shooting the men who killed her mother. Now after a decade, Stabler is back. “Organized Crime” debuted on April first as a spin off of “Special Victims Unit,” and season two will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23 on NBC.
BOULDER, CO
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: Organized Crime's Ainsley Seiger Shares Story Behind The Christopher Meloni Earrings And 'Admiration' For Benson And Stabler

Law & Order: Organized Crime has returned to NBC for Season 2 with the whole team back in action with Stabler undercover, with the exception of course of Morales after the Season 1 finale. Stabler is in more danger than ever immersed in the Albanian mob, but Ainsley Seiger's Jet Slootmaekers is working her hacker magic to make sure that his technological bases are covered as much as possible. Seiger recently spoke with CinemaBlend about Organized Crime Season 2, and she not only shared her admiration for Stabler and SVU's Benson, but also dropped some details behind the famous Christopher Meloni earrings.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Christopher Meloni and His Dog Notice ‘Paparazzi’ in Cute Pic

Of all the words to describe Elliot Stabler actor Chris Meloni, “adorable” is not exactly at the top of the list. But maybe it should be? The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star plays a tough, tortured detective on the new hit show from Dick Wolf’s franchise. When you catch him at home with a dog in his lap, though, he’s just a guy who can’t believe he’s fortunate enough to be hanging out with a dog.
