Britney Spears' Lawyer Reveals Whether Singer Will Have a Prenup with Sam Asghari

Exactly one week ahead of her next conservatorship hearing, Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, which will launch the day before the pop star heads to court. “Britney vs. Spears” will debut on Netflix on Sept. 28. The next day, Sept. 29, marks the most significant court hearing, to date in the singer’s long and drawn-out legal battle, as she fights for her freedom out of the conservatorship that she’s been under for more than a decade with her father, Jamie Spears, largely acting as her sole conservator. In the trailer, the pop star’s voice is heard...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO