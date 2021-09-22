CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Lawyer Reveals Whether Singer Will Have a Prenup with Sam Asghari

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't worry, Octavia Spencer and other fans, Britney Spears is getting a prenup—again. In July, the pop star's attorney filed legal papers requesting the removal of her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator and overseer of her $60 million estate after a 13-year battle, and the singer's dad himself later stated to the court he is willing to step down and then filed to end the conservatorship entirely. In a supplemental filing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Britney's lawyer called for the "immediate suspension" of Jamie from his position. He links the urgency to her recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari,...

