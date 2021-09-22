Texas Sues Biden Admin For The First Amendment Right To Misgender Trans People While They Work
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), saying that the federal agency’s guidance on LGBTQ rights is “extreme federal overreach” that violates Texas’s “sovereign right” to determine workplace policies, specifically when it comes to LGBTQ job discrimination protections in the workplace.cityxtramagazine.com
Comments / 0