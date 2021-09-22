Texas Sues Biden Admin For The First Amendment Right To Misgender Trans People While They Work

CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s a transgender attorney who says she’s been repeatedly harassed and discriminated against in court. The other problem? The state’s ethics rules for attorneys actually allow that. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us inside her fight for stronger protections. Her name is Sheryl Ring. It’s printed on the official card issued to licensed attorneys in Illinois. But that hasn’t stopped a revolving door of problems at one courthouse after another across Chicagoland. “I have judges out me,” she said. “Dead-name me,” meaning using her birth name after she had it legally changed. “I have been misgendered or called slurs from the bench,”...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO