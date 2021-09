In an excerpt from Gabrielle Union‘s new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, she reflected about her rocky journey to motherhood through surrogacy. After more miscarriages than she “could confidently count” and failed IVF treatments, her doctor told her that she would most likely become a mother if she used a surrogate. It was a heartbreaking blow because Union had looked forward to carrying her own child. She found herself devastated again when her husband Dwyane Wade told her he had gotten another woman pregnant while she was struggling to do the same thing.

