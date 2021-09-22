CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
52 W Granville Avenue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid, all brick ranch style home with full finished basement. Nestled on a beautiful lot with covered back patio looking out into yard waiting for someone to enjoy. Home was completely remodeled with new roof, windows, gutters, kitchen with 42" cabinets & granite counter tops, baths, hardwood floors throughout main level and wood laminate in basement. Large living room with tons of natural sunlight. Plenty of storage area/closets.Short walk to downtown Roselle. This home will not last! Owner is looking for someone with credit score 650+, good job history, non smoker and no pets. Credit, eviction and criminal past will be verified for all 18 or over for a fee of $50 per person.

65 E Monroe Street #4108

Stunning city views from high end contemporary 1BR in the loop. Features spacious 950sf floor plan, 10ft ceilings, espresso wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom kitchen with quartz counters and commercial grade appliances, laundry in unit and central heat-AC. The building features 24hr doorman, 49th floor common area amenities including lake views, indoor pool, outdoor jacuzzi, terrace, grills, business center, movie room and exercise room. Garage parking available through the building for $375. Owner prefers 18mo lease.
3620 N Pine Grove Avenue #206

East Lakeview treasure. Enjoy the best of Wrigleyville in this great studio featuring an efficient kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and marble tiled backsplash with handy counter seating. Includes hardwood flooring, convenient bath with marble tile and organized walk-in closet. Front courtyard and washers/dryers on each floor. Steps to neighborhood fun with Wrigley Field, the Lake, Broadway and Clark Sts, Whole Foods, Jewel, Red Line train, fabulous restaurants and much, much more. Cable, gas, heat and 1 parking space included in rent (Space #2 - for smaller compact car). No pets.
1555 Ellinwood Avenue #518

This is a two bedroom plus den in the brand new Ellison Des Plaines Apartment luxury complex. Unit features a spacious open layout, with Balconies or patios out door areas. High efficiency washer and dryer, Kitchen with Quarts counter tops, and SS appliances. Amenities include resort style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, theater room, business center, fire pit with lounge area, grilling stations and package system. An ideal location within walking distance to shopping, train station, dining and entertainment options. Application fee is $65 per adult. One time administration fee of $350. Gas, Water, sewer, trash fee is based on usage. One time Pet fee $300 per pet, and $35 pet rent per month. Garage Parking $100 or $35 for outdoor space. Storage available for $35-$50 per month. The Ellison apartments Management Company will be administering the rental requirements to rent this property. The lease price is based on 13 month. ** Listed rent prices are set by a computerized rent system and can change Up or Down at anytime and without notice.
555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
3345 N Marshfield Avenue #106

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS West Lakeview FULLY REHABBED studio for RENT! The unit is currently under renovation and will be BRAND NEW! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT! The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. Paulina Brown Line is a 1/2 blk away from the building. The building is located near grocery stores, nightlife, Target, public transportation, and restaurants. If you enjoy spending time in parks and green spaces, Sheil Park, Greenview Park, and Juniper Park are close by. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
11400 Burr Oak Lane

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable Burr Oaks Glen North subdivision. Award winning Pleasantdale school district and Lyons Township High School. Fall in love with this house including the Chef's dream kitchen finished with all Bosch appliances: a double oven, an induction cooktop, a double door refrigerator, a built-in microwave drawer as well as an extra sink and a wine cooler. Custom made cabinets and a breakfast island with granite and wood counter tops. Open floorplan with a large dining room and a family room with a woodburning fireplace and build in wooden shelves. First floor office. The second floor with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizers. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a curbless shower, air bathtub, heated floors and a towel warmer. Fine woodwork and high quality design finishes. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Full finished basement with a playroom, custom bar and an extra bedroom suite. Huge laundry/ storage room with an additional office space. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and an extra storage. Professionally lanscaped yard with a sprinkler system, outside programmable lights and an invisible dog fence. Eco Life Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. New 2019 outside paint, stucco, gutters, soffits, window trims, attic insulation and outside lights. Concrete driveway(2018), new deck (2020), A/C/furnace (2014) and coil (2020), windows(2014), 2 water heaters and sump pump with a backup (2014). This house has been completely renovated and is ready for a new owner. You will enjoy a great location, close to the Village Center with shops, dining and Chicago Pace bus, park district and all amenities Burr Ridge has to offer.
1959 W Superior Street #3

Gorgeous and super spacious 2 bed/2 baths in prime West Town location. High ceilings and hardwood floors thorough, this condo is filled with natural light. Updated kitchen featuring wood cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living area w/over 1250 sq. ft. on one level. Laundry in unit. Available October 1, the unit will be professionally cleaned. Easy street parking. Gorgeous common patio on top of the garage.
6619 W BELMONT Avenue #2

AWESOME 2ND FLOOR UNIT!! HOT AREA, SPACIOUS ROOMS AND 2BDRM / 2BTH / HARDWOOD FLOORS / WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT*** - PARKING SPOT - Stainless Appliances - Back Porch area - AVAILABLE AFTER NOVEMBER 15th. Tenant is responsible for paying gas and electric. The application fee is $80 per adult 18 and over for employment verification/credit history/background checks. Looking for 700+ credit, good DTI ratio, and income. Renters Insurance is required to move in. All approved applicants will have a $150.00 lease administrative fee added to your total move in funds required. This fee will not go towards any other deposits, move in fees, or rent. Qualified tenants will pay first months rent & security deposit equal one months rent to move in. Less then qualified may be approved but with extra requirements. Pet fees will apply if applicable.
932 N Wood Street #2

West Town 2 bed 2 in boutique three unit building. Unit is freshly painted and features oak hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in living room, chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and large rear deck with natural gas grill. Both bedrooms well sized with primary suite featuring walk-in closet. Single oversized parking space available for $85 per month (can fit two compact cars tandem)! Walking distance to all that Augusta Blvd, Chicago Ave & Division Street have to offer and minutes to the El/bus and downtown. Pets welcome, limit one pet, aggressive breeds restricted and pet weight limit of 50lbs. Available October 1st!!
1135 Hannah Avenue #2

CLEAN & READY! Make this Roomy 2ND Floor THREE Bedroom One Bathroom Apartment your next home. This Quintessential Flat features a sprawling 1250 sqft floor plan. A 16ft x 15ft Living Room and 13ft x 12 Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout this home (except the kitchen and patio). Each of the 3 Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen-Sized Bed and some furniture. Conveniences include an Ample Storage Space, a FREE washer/dryer in the building, and a Large Backyard. Rent includes HEAT, GAS and WATER. Trash, sewer, and (1) On-Site Parking Space. Conveniently located off Roosevelt & Harlem! A quick 16 Minute Walk to the Harlem Blue Line Station, a 6 Minute Drive to Loyola Medical Center, a 5 Minute Drive to I-290 and a multitude of grocery stores & eateries within about a five minute walk (Living Fresh and Walmart to name a few). Video upon request. Good (650) Credit and Verifiable Income History a MUST.
12424 Chelton Lane

Don't Miss out on an updated classic. An immaculate Levitt Colonial featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath, a 2 Car Garage, and a Rear Great Room Addition, all beautifully updated. The Fully Fenced Lot provides privacy to the level and serene yard and is a beautiful backdrop to enjoy the rear paver patio.Your tour begins at the main entrance with a Spacious Covered Porch. The Main Floor features a generous Living Room displaying a wood-burning Fireplace with a wood mantel and a brick surround. Across the Foyer is the formal Dining room. In the heart of the home is the Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counters, a Spacious Great Room Addition and a multi-purpose space which could be Eat-in Kitchen with Study space/Kids play room or a Family Room. The Laundry/Utility room is conveniently off the Kitchen and connects direct to the 2 car Garage with additional storage space for all your yard maintenance tools.The second story presents you with a Grand Primary Suite with a Large Walk In Closet and Bonus Closet, and a large inviting Primary Bath. Spacious Bedroom 2 features a large open closet, Bedroom 3 offers ample space, a gracious size closet, and a view of the rear yard and the Hall Bathroom completes your tour. The Bowie location is close to shopping and a short Commute to Annapolis, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Andrews Air Force Base.
6843 N Tripp Avenue

Lovely brick three bedroom colonial located across from Henry Proesel Park Complex that features plenty of green space, tennis courts, ball fields, playground and Aquatic Park. New kitchen appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Large private backyard with deck. Walking distance to great Lincolnwood Schools and library. Easy access to Eden Expressway.
1101 Ritter Street #212

BRAND NEW FOR MAY 1st MOVE IN! Welcome to Randall Crossings Promenade! Your new studio and one bedroom apartment community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and spacious closets! Secure building common area cameras, elevator, individual storage lockers, and secure Luxor package retrieval system! Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, ponds, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings Promenade is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need!
4843 N Winthrop Avenue #3N

Modern condominium building located in the heart of Uptown. This unit features higher end finishes with a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, high ceilings, private deck, large bedrooms and modern bathrooms. Located about a block from the Lawrence red line, Green Mill, Starbucks, Larry's, restaurants and so much more!
8424 W 87th Street #3C

Updated Third Floor, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment located in Hickory Hills! Laminate Wood Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedrooms! Freshly Painted in Warn Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! You will Love the Spacious Rooms! On-Site Coin Laundry! Two Assigned, Off Street Parking Spaces included! Conveniently located near the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18 years of age. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
432 Elmwood Avenue #2

Good sized one bedroom with plentiful closet and storage space. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for a little breakfast area. Coin Laundry and large storage locker included. Convenient location near St Francis Hospital, walk to EL , Metra, and Ridge Ave buses. Near Lake, South Blvd beach, Main/Chicago Ave shopping district. Easy street parking. Pets okay. 200 non-refundable move-in fee, one month security deposit, 650 minimum credit score required, background/credit/eviction history and proof of employment required.
5S560 Paxton Drive #2H

Fantastic opportunity to lease this 3 Bedroom 2 Baths Naperville Condo with private entrance through the garage. Open floor layout and plenty of natural light throughout. Custom kitchen, center island, quartz countertops, custom lighting, premium appliances, soaring vaulted ceiling, private oversized balcony that connects living room and master suite, walk in closets, updated bathroom ("Whirpool" tub), can't forget in unit laundry and few more extras that you'll get to enjoy here. It deserves to be called home. It feels upscale, happy with some sophistication if you will. It feels like a town-home with it's private stairway to the garage. Check it out and you'll know what I mean! Also close to HWY-88, and many shopping and restaurant options, but located in pleasant peaceful neighborhood.
228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
3615 N Sawyer Avenue #1

Special rate ($1700) for a lease of of 16 months (through March 31, 2023) or longer. Shorter lease rate is $1750. Extra large 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park four flat, close to everything the Elston corridor has to offer! The unit includes garage parking, heat and installing new windows and blinds throughout. This sunny top high first floor unit layout includes large foyer with coat closet, bright living room, separate dining room leading to a recently updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bath (updates made after pictures were taken) spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Pets considered on an individual basis. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to shopping, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. (pictures are from another unit in the building, same layout and finishes).
1115 W Cossitt Avenue #2

Sun-drenched second floor unit offers tons of living space and updated finishes. Ideal location steps from LTHS North campus and blocks from Stone Ave. commuter train, Elm Park with playground and basketball courts and downtown La Grange. Charm and character throughout with 8 1/2 ft. ceilings, oak hardwood floors, generous base molding, stacked crown molding with picture rail, arched entries and solid wood doors with classic glass knobs. Expansive living room with bay window, formal dining room, updated kitchen with swing French door, maple cabinets with crown finish, stone countertops, serving peninsula/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath with tub/shower plus 4th bedroom in the 3rd floor suite included with the rental offers large bedroom, sitting room, walk-in closet, a wall of additional closets, office area, laundry room one full bathroom with walk-in shower and double vanity. Radiator heat and forced air central air conditioning on 2nd floor, 3rd floor forced air HVAC. Shared paver brick patio, 1 garage space and parking pad with 2nd unassigned space. Stunning unit in timeless Chicago style brick 2 flat. Available to rent immediately, short term rentals okay, first floor unit duplexed to basement is also available.
