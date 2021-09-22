Hilarie Burton Reveals Touching Tattoo She Got to Honor Willie Garson Before His Death

Matt Bomer is remembering his White Collar co-star Willie Garson, whose death was confirmed Tuesday by his son Nathen. “Willie, I don’t understand,” Bomer began his Instagram tribute. “And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it — where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me. I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: someone who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile. This also reminded me how strong our White Collar family is. We were all there for Willie, and for each other.

