CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Farrah Abraham Is Returning to Teen Mom Franchise for MTV Spin-Off Series

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Og is back! Farrah Abraham is ready to go back to her MTV roots, signing on to join a new Teen Mom spin-off series. Although the reality TV personality has yet to publicly confirm her latest project, a source tells E! News that the 30-year-old star is currently filming with other Teen Mom Og and Teen Mom 2 cast members. Other than Farrah's casting, it's unknown who else will be featured in the spinoff. According to the insider, the format of the upcoming show will be similar to Big Brother's setup. But instead of the MTV stars being secluded in a house, they will be staying at a hotel. As for the premise of the new series?...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

VIDEO: Farrah Abraham Shows Off ‘Horrible’ Transformation

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham made a change that did not impress everybody. The star posted a video to TikTook that confirmed her going platinum blonde and including extensions to her naturally darkish hair. “It’s actually not that unhealthy. It simply wants slightly… shaping,” Abraham mouths firstly of the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom': What Farrah Abraham's Ex Co-Stars Think of Her New Career

Amid the drama surrounding her law school pursuits, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham shared an interesting claim about her former co-stars' take on her new career path. During an interview with TMZ, Abraham claimed that several of her former Teen Mom co-stars have asked her to "represent" them. This news comes as Abraham is looking to attend law school after her experience with Harvard University's online class.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farrah Abraham
MTV

Clash: Kayla And Stephan's Mom Are Separated By MTV Security

Kayla admitted she had a "bad feeling" about meeting up with Stephan's mother Annette at the end of last week's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant episode. And the mother of two's prediction about the sitdown sadly proved to be absolutely spot on. "You know what? You bought [Izaiah] some clothes,...
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Farrah Abraham to study law at Yale?

TV star Farrah Abraham has suggested she could soon study law at Yale. Farrah Abraham could study law at Yale. The 30-year-old TV star has revealed she's currently weighing up which law school to attend, and confessed that Yale is one of her possible destinations. Farrah told TMZ: "I'm just...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham: David Eason is a Violent, Homophobic Douchebag!

Folks, we never thought this day would come. Apparently, hell has frozen over and we're living in some sort of bizarro world where up is down, black is white, and hamburgers eat people. If you're not sitting down, you might want to do that now. Also, please swallow any liquids...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Teen Mom#Reality Tv#Og#Big Brother
imdb.com

Dancing With the Stars: Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Covid Ahead of Live Show — Watch Her Announcement

Cheryl Burke will be absent from the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for at least 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Monday’s live broadcast. The pro dancer — who is fully vaccinated against the virus — broke the news to fans in an Instagram video posted on Sunday night, in which she revealed she’d been feeling rundown and decided to get tested as a precaution.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Parminder Nagra Joins Crime Drama ‘Di Ray’ From ‘Line of Duty’ Duo

ER alum Parminder Nagra is set to star in a new British crime drama series, Di Ray, from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and one of its stars Maya Sondhi. British broadcaster ITV has picked up the four-part series, which revolves around Birmingham-based police officer Rachita Ray, who takes on a case that forces her to face a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage. The story will follow a murder investigation while at the same time exploring issues of racism in the workplace. Nagra, perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Neela Rasgotra in the NBC medical drama series ER, will play Ray, who is promoted to the murder unit to investigate what is described as a “culturally specific homicide.” Ray is disappointed, believing she was chosen for her ethnicity rather than her skillset. However, she is determined to find the killer and confront her colleagues’ biases.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Dancing With the Stars Eliminates Its First Celeb Amid Cheryl Burke's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Dancing With the Stars is just now reaching its first elimination, and there has already been plenty of tension and drama to go around. On Monday, Sept. 27, the ABC competition series aired its second episode of season 30, which saw Karate Kid and Cobra Kai standout Martin Kove, along with dance partner Britt Stewart, head home as the first pair booted from the ballroom. Martin had joined Christine Chiu as the bottom two performers. Also providing an unexpected twist this week was Cheryl Burke announcing her Covid-19 diagnosis on Sunday, Sept. 26, the day before the episode taped. Luckily, she and partner Cody Rigsby were still able to compete, as the judges evaluated the couple's rehearsal, which had...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Dancing with the Stars: Who won the competition in 2020?

Dancing with the Stars is back for its 30th season.Fifteen celebrities make up the new instalment’s cast, including Mel C of the Spice Girls, singer, dancer and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and Olympian Suni Lee.The new season began on 20 September in the US on the ABC network. True to the show’s format, each celebrity will be paired with a professional dancer, with one couple eliminated each week.Last year, Kaitlyn Bristowe – who was featured on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette – took home the programme’s mirror ball trophy, along with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.Coming...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Lori Loughlin Sets Return to Acting With When Calls the Heart Spinoff

Lori Loughlin is staging a comeback. The Full House vet is set to return to the When Calls the Heart universe as Abigail Stanton in the spinoff When Hope Calls, which is moving to a new network, Gac Family (fka Great American Country Network), for Season 2. Loughlin will reprise...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Life

‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Says She Turned Down ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars Offer

Monique Samuels reveals why she turned down an offer to join ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ and if she’ll ever return to ‘RHOP’. Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels quit the series following the Season 5 reunion, citing how she was mistreated during her time on the show. Monique vowed to never return again, but she is now revealing that Bravo recently asked her to join the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Pitch Perfect gets TV spin-off with original star returning

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin-off almost five years after the last film was released – and one of the film's original stars is coming back for the ride too. The series has been ordered by streaming service Peacock and will be set several years after the events of the final film, Variety has confirmed.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer: The ‘Karate Kid’ Spin-Off Returns In December

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” leans hard into the nostalgia of the Karate Kid movie series. The past three seasons have brought back a number of characters to the series. Season 4 is no different, with the return of Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver. The series has been slowly building toward the right moment to bring back Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver, and that time has come. Terry Silver was the main villain in “The Karate Kid Part III.” Terry co-founded the first Cobra Kai dojo with John Kreese. He never forgave Daniel for beating at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, so he hatched an elaborate plan to get revenge. That plan’s failure will likely lead to the Netflix series.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Watch Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Bathing Remarks After "Dumb" Controversy

Mila Kunis is again making a splash with her latest comments on how often she bathes her children. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Bad Moms star, 38, addressed the previous furor surrounding her remarks about bathing. Over the summer, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher's podcast conversation with Dax Shepard went viral after Mila said washing children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, wasn't a daily occurrence, with Ashton saying they don't bathe their kids until they can "see the dirt on 'em." As soon as host Ellen DeGeneres mentioned that "a lot of people are talking" about the couple's comment, the actress...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy