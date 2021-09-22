CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday in Water Wonderland

 6 days ago

Every other day we try to do a morning swim with the turtles. Having heard a tip about getting in slightly not as far as Boca Catalina at "Three Steps," we got into the water by 8:15 again, finding the turtle grass closer in than our usual entrance. Saw 8 turtles, mostly big ones. But even more fun was (sorry, Robin) TWO band-tailed searobins digging into the sand in search of breakfast. We saw our first squadron of squid, and they were no more than 1" long – like tiny bandaids swimming through the vast ocean.

Thursday already

We tried the Tres Tapis (3 steps) entry to hunt for turtles today, and we can see why this is gaining in popularity since they installed a few palapas and signage – the swim out to the seagrass is not as far as from the entrance at Boca Catalina. We were out there with about 6 other people at 8 am and found 6 turtles before coming into the shallower water and cruising around the sandy areas. We were lucky to see yet another flying gurnard (we've called them Bandtailed sea robins too, but think the flying gurnard might be more accurate). Also proof that these sweet little trunkfish are carnivores – nibbling on all sorts of fish heads and skeletons (fisherman tossing back the heads?)
Saturday the 25th

Saturday the 25th

One week in Aruba and it was a very interesting day. First – off to hunt turtles off the "3 Steps" place and was rewarded with 12! Plus David saw an ENORMOUS fish that really stumped us, until we figured out it was the biggest "sharksucker" we had ever seen!! We've seen other Remora stuck on smaller fish, on turtles, even trying to attach to my leg, but this was near 4' long!! We also saw a Booby flying overhead while we were in the water.
The Spokesman-Review

RV park review: Wonderland is pretty wonderful

Wonderland RV Park near Capitol Reef National Park in southern Utah offers the usual amenities, but there's also a sweet twist: free fruit from the verdant peach, apple and pear trees planted on the property long ago. The comfortable park is a 10-minute drive from the visitor's center at the...
dancemusicnw.com

The comprehensive packing checklist for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge

Rave family! We are only a few short days away from experiencing the first annual Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge. After a postponement in 2020, we are ready to be back in action to close out the fall festival season in style. With the weather cooling down and many of us emerging from a pandemic-induced break from the festival scene, we are bringing you a comprehensive packing list for The Gorge!
Only In Missouri

Fenton Is The One Town In Missouri That Transforms Into A Terrifying Halloween Wonderland

When the spookiest season of the year rolls around, towns all over Missouri transform into Halloween wonderlands. Some are absolutely charming, embracing the rustic beauty of the season. Others, however, are downright terrifying. Fenton, in fact, is home to Creepyworld, one of the most terrifying Halloween wonderlands in all of the country. That begs the […] The post Fenton Is The One Town In Missouri That Transforms Into A Terrifying Halloween Wonderland appeared first on Only In Your State.
