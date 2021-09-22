Wednesday in Water Wonderland
Every other day we try to do a morning swim with the turtles. Having heard a tip about getting in slightly not as far as Boca Catalina at “Three Steps,” we got into the water by 8:15 again, finding the turtle grass closer in than our usual entrance. Saw 8 turtles, mostly big ones. But even more fun was (sorry, Robin) TWO band-tailed searobins digging into the sand in search of breakfast. We saw our first squadron of squid, and they were no more than 1” long – like tiny bandaids swimming through the vast ocean.www.travelblog.org
Comments / 0