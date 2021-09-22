Wednesday in Water Wonderland

We tried the Tres Tapis (3 steps) entry to hunt for turtles today, and we can see why this is gaining in popularity since they installed a few palapas and signage – the swim out to the seagrass is not as far as from the entrance at Boca Catalina. We were out there with about 6 other people at 8 am and found 6 turtles before coming into the shallower water and cruising around the sandy areas. We were lucky to see yet another flying gurnard (we’ve called them Bandtailed sea robins too, but think the flying gurnard might be more accurate). Also proof that these sweet little trunkfish are carnivores – nibbling on all sorts of fish heads and skeletons (fisherman tossing back the heads?)

