Aerospace & Defense

A 123,000 MPH Nuclear Rocket Could Reach Mars In Only One Month

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTests are underway on a rocket technology that could vastly shorten the time it takes for humans to get to Mars, greatly reducing the risk of mechanical failures and other deadly space hazards on future Mars-bound astronauts. Costa Rica-based Ad Astra Rocket Company announced over the summer that it had...

