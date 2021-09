Charleston, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of the year again: The 230th edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out and you can dive in to all that it offers. Right off the bat, we have a color scheme that indicates that it’s going to be a cold winter. Digest the graphic below, and then check out what the almanac has to say about the upcoming winter.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO